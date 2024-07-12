FootJoy Unveils 2024 Harris Tweed Open Championship Shoes, And They Might Be Our Favorites So Far
We love FootJoy shoes and, ahead of The 152nd Open Championship, the brand has partnered with Harris Tweed to create these stunning looking shoes!
The Open Championship is one of the most special events of the season, with the history and tradition steeped around the tournament bringing the world's elite together for a competition on the Links.
It's an event that demands respect and, in the run-up to the 152nd staging of The Open, we have seen a number of brands release special editions of their products, with this limited-edition collaboration between FootJoy and Harris Tweed one of the stand-outs we have seen. This partnership has been going for a few years now and the 2024 shoes might be our favorites from the two brands so far.
FootJoy x Harris Tweed Premiere Series Field | Available at FootJoy on 16th July
Now £229.99
A Tour-validated golf shoe, the Field mixes traditional style with modern technology beautifully. Arguably the best-looking shoes anywhere, they also deliver on comfort, feel and waterproof protection.
Read our full FootJoy Premiere Series Field Golf Shoe Review
FootJoy x Harris Tweed Premiere Series Wilcox | Available at FootJoy on 16th July
Now £239.99
The FootJoy Premiere Series Wilcox golf shoe is a truly stunning model that will catch the eyes of your playing partners. It has a firm wear but gives your feet that locked-in feel with excellent grip.
Read our full FootJoy Premiere Series Wilcox Golf Shoe Review
It's no secret that FootJoy produce some of the best golf shoes that money can buy and, for yet another Open Championship, the brand have partnered with the historic Harris Tweed company to give two of their most recognized models a stylish and eye-catching makeover.
Titled “The Stamp” Premiere Series, the Field and Wilcox are the footwear selected to be given a makeover, as the inspiration for the design draws from the iconic 8th hole at Royal Troon, otherwise known as the 'Postage Stamp', a par 3 that is one of the most famous in the world of golf.
In regards to the design and material, the shoes are governed by The Harris Tweed Act and the fabric must be handwoven in the Outer Hebrides using truly traditional methods to be able to use the name and logo. Founded in 1846, Harris Tweed is recognized globally and, as well as the golf shoes, they even provide a shoe bag that is woven from the same cloth as featured on the shoes.
We adore the Premiere Series, Wilcox and Field, with both featuring amongst the best spiked golf shoes that money can buy. Not only are they a stylish offering, with the full grain leather upper, but when combined with authentic, hand-woven Harris Tweed wool cloth, as well as the custom, gold Pulsar soft spikes, you really have one of the best golf-looking golf shoes we have ever seen.
Speaking about the collaboration, Brand Ambassador at Harris Tweed, Mark Hogarth, stated: “Getting to collaborate with FootJoy once again is quite phenomenal. Understanding the quality that goes into all their products, it is clear that they not only honor their deep heritage but also show a clear commitment towards the future".
It's not the first time we've seen FootJoy produce special edition footwear for the Major events. As mentioned, there have been previous collaborations with the brand and Harris Tweed, with the Wilcox shoe also receiving a makeover in June 2023. That time around, FootJoy celebrated their centenary year with a stunning colorway that highlighted Johnny Miller's famous victory at the 1973 US Open.
For 2024, we can expect to see FootJoy staffers like Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark and Will Zalatoris donning the stylish "Stamp" collection, as the range is expected to be available from Tuesday 16th July via select FootJoy retailers and the company's official website.
