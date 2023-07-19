FootJoy And Harris Tweed Unveil Limited Edition Open Championship Shoes
The brands have joined forces to release two golf shoes that pays homage to Royal Liverpool Golf Club
FootJoy and Harris Tweed Hebrides have joined forces to release two stunning limited edition golf shoes ahead of the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.
It is the third time in a row that FootJoy has released a custom range of shoes for the tournament, with the brands unveiling the FJ x Harris Tweed Premiere Series Hoylake collection this week.
It also comes as FootJoy is celebrating its 100-year anniversary and, back in June, announced the release of the Premiere Series Centennial Wilcox, a stunning golf shoe that we will no doubt see being worn at the Open.
The Hoylake collection, meanwhile, pays homage to the iconic Liverpool golf course which will host its 13th Major championship this week.
Ahead of the tournament, the brands have released two pairs of shoes which includes an updated Premiere Series Wilcox model and a new addition to the Field range.
Both feature the elegant styling that we've come to see in some of the best FootJoy golf shoes but, what sets them apart, is the addition of the 'Hoylake Green' tweed cloth which has been handwoven from pure virgin wool and pays tribute to the historic course.
FootJoy and Harris Tweed say that the cloth was selected to "recognise both of their intrinsic roles in the history of the game and shared celebration of heritage."
The Wilcox shoe features that fabric on its saddle and also comes with a bronze 'FJ' logo that has been pinned just under the laces, adding to the premium aesthetic on offer here.
The Field has the fabric stitched into its heel and that material is contrasted nicely by a navy blue ribbon which runs up the achilles.
The brands say the Hoylake shoes are a "true embodiment of modern elegance" and taking stock of both models, we couldn't agree more. They are crafted from the finest leather uppers and boast a modern yet quintessential look that is befitting of both the Scottish Open and Open Championship.
They haven't skimped on the finer details either, with the Wilcox and the Field coming with a unique storage bag that is made from the same green cloth that has been stitched into both models.
The latest releases also come with a VersaTrax+ outsole that works to deliver an improved grip and stability on the golf course - which will no doubt be a helpful addition on the undulating links terrain at Royal Liverpool.
We've been fortunate enough to test several Premiere Series shoes in the past and believe that these are some of the most stylish and comfortable offerings on the market right now.
The Wilcox, in particular, received a five-star review when we put it to the test and we really enjoyed the locked-in feel and dynamic grip the shoe delivered that helped us strike the golf ball with more control.
Speaking on the release, creative director at Harris Tweed Hebrides, Mark Hogarth, said: “Hoylake Green had to be the colour of the 2023 Harris Tweed Premiere Series edition. The Royal Liverpool Golf Club, or Hoylake as it is more commonly known, sits at the end of the Wirral Peninsula with only sand and sea beyond.
“Its glorious golfing heritage spans three centuries from the tweed-clad amateur champions Allan Macfie and John Ball to the talents and elegance of Walter Hagen and Bobby Jones. The green grass of Hoylake has been a constant of this rich history and heritage.”
FootJoy's vice president of global footwear, Chris Tobias, added: “We’re extremely excited to deliver yet another product from the FootJoy and Harris Tweed partnership. Our long, mutual commitment to innovation and product quality represents the most premium execution of golf’s most authentic performance golf shoe.
"Inspired by the deep summer hues of the Harris hills, a subtle wide herringbone detail pays homage to the centuries of tweed-clad champions and brings an elevated elegance to the No. 1 shoe on Tour."
FootJoy's brand's ambassadors Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Billy Horschel and Wyndham Clark will all be presented with the shoes prior to the tournament, and the US Open Champion has already been spotted wearing the Field shoes on the golf course.
Both models will be available at selected retailers and at www.FootJoy.co.uk from August 3.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
