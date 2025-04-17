Right Now We Can All Experience The Most Premium Bags In Golf With Vessel's Anniversary Sale
Premium golf brand Vessel is now offering an anniversary sale for a limited time only.
If you are familiar with the world of golf bags, then you will surely have heard of Vessel, a brand known for its premium, visually-striking golf bags out of Southern California. Or maybe you've seen the little logo adorning Tiger Woods' staff bag, which is built by Vessel? As mentioned, the premium bags sit atop the tree when it comes to looks and also performance, take a look at some of our golf bag buying guides for proof of that. With that performance often comes a premium price, and yet right now there is an anniversary sale with some big discounts on top models.
This sale is to celebrate 13 years of Vessel and runs from the 16th to the 20th April, with as much as $100 off select items. There is no code to use either, the discounts will be automatically applied for you. Speaking of the sale Vessel said;
'For over a decade, you’ve been part of our journey. You’ve carried our bags, shared in our vision, and helped shape the brand we are today. As we approach our 13th anniversary, we’re filled with gratitude. You’ve made us the number one golf bag in the world, and that’s something we’ll never take for granted.
With rising costs and a changing global landscape, we’ve made a decision we’ve never made before. But before any changes take effect, we’re opening the vault.
This isn’t just a sale. It’s our way of saying thank you—for your loyalty, your passion, and for turning what’s often seen as an unlucky number into our most meaningful milestone yet.'
The Anniversary Sale includes discounts on golf bags, accessories, backpacks and many products that received high star ratings in our reviews. This includes best-selling models too, with as much as $100 off select styles and designs.
At Golf Monthly we have been lucky enough to test several bags and accessories from Vessel, and the star rating is usually at the top end. A fair few have even received perfect five-star grades, such as the Player Air Stand Bag.
This is a lightweight bag packed with features and storage. That lightness is achieved by the materials used to construct the bag. The exterior is made of Cordura Naturalle Fabric and the legs from carbon fibre.
The straps are comfortable, easy to use and there is also an easy clip on/off strap attachment system that allows you to switch between a single & double strap set up. The Rotator Stand System that allows the base of the bag to sit flush against the ground when the legs are fully deployed for maximum stability even on uneven ground and in windy conditions. Finally, it looks absolutely stunning as well and has a good discount during the sale.
- Read our full Vessel Player Air Stand Bag Review
Additionally, the Player V is a best-seller for the brand and it is part of the sale as well. Our very own Joel Tadman tested it at the start of 2025 and loved it. It screams luxury and style thanks to the soft but durable leather finish, which combines well with the chrome detailing.
But this bag is by no mean style with no substance - it’s incredibly practical too with loads of features. For example the Equilibrium 2.0 Double Strap system is undoubtedly a highlight, not only because of how thick the padding is but also because it requires minimal adjustment once you’ve decided on the height that’s comfortable for you. It also features the Rotator Stand system and it has plenty of other design elements, such as a magnetic rangefinder pocket, 10 pockets in total and the combination lock included for storing your valuables securely is something we haven't seen before
- Read our full Vessel Player V Stand Bag Review
As mentioned earlier there are a whole host of models on offer during the sale, as well as accessories, like headcovers and towels, as well as backpacks. I personally need to get myself a new work backpack so the PrimeX DXR model has my name written all over it!
