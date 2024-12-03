Cyber Monday May Be Over, But Here Are 13 Excellent Golf Deals Still Available
The final big shopping event before Christas may have been and gone, but I have noticed there are actually still several golf products with big discounts
That's it, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over for another year. The amazing prices and discounted golf gear is gone and won't return for a while right? Wrong. It seems more and more brands/retailers have extended their sales this year, I am assuming because Christmas is what, three weeks away or something? Now this is great news for all us golfers because it means if you failed to pull the trigger on that golf purchase, there is a chance the product you want is still discounted, which is exactly why I have rooted around the internet to find the 13 best deals still available (in my opinion of course!)
Now I should admit that I have looked to give a degree of variety in the 13 products below, so whatever you are after, there is an option for you, but I also didn't want to do a long list of 50 odd products either because that doesn't help anyone. To go further, I must also admit cutting it down to 13 was tricky because the deals this year have been excellent across the board. But the chief way I did cut them down was I picked products that tested extremely well for us. Not only did the deal have to be good to make it in, but the performance outstanding as well...
Best golf sales: quick links
- Amazon: Big savings on wide range of golf equipment
- PGA Tour Superstore: As much as 51% off on all golf equipment
- Carls Golfland: Clearances on clubs as well as 2-day free shipping on select deals
- Scottsdale Golf: Over 700 products with big savings
- Clubhouse Golf: Up to 70% off select products
- Callaway: Great offers available on clubs, golf balls
- TaylorMade: Discounts on Qi10, Stealth 2 and more
- Garmin: Shop the holiday sale
- adidas: Buy 2, get 30% off with exclusive code
- Rock Bottom Golf: 25% clearance sale
- Nike: Up to 34% off Nike Golf clothing and shoes
- Big Max: Up to 30% off select bags
- Stewart Golf: Up to $500 off top models
Best deals still available
PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG
Was $599 Now $199.99
First up we have a deal I have written quite a lot about, the 66% off PXG Driver deal. This model is crammed with technology and customization options and I still can't believe it hasn't sold out if honest. Designed with maximum forgiveness in mind, the variable thickness on the face was a particular standout our testing.
Read our full PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver Review
Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver | 27% off at Amazon
Was $549 Now $399
If you are a regular reader of our buying advice, you will know how much we like the Cobra Darkspeed Driver. It only came out in 2024 and to see it with such a substantial discount is fantastic to see. Overall it is one of the best drivers for slicers we have ever tested, with it next to impossible to head right with it. Wrapped up in a very eye-catching aesthetic, this is a seriously impressive offering from Cobra!
Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver Review
Ping 2024 Anser D Putter | 13% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $229.99 Now $199.98
Whilst this may not be the biggest discount on putters out there, our colleague Dave Usher wrote about this model and despite getting a custom fitted putter also from Ping, he actually decided to buy this as well, that's how much he liked it. The deeper profile provides the golfer with some of the alignment help and forgiveness of a mallet putter without sacrificing any of the aesthetic appeal of the traditional Anser. The performance matches the looks - it is very hard to fault!
Read our full Ping 2024 Anser D Putter Review
FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes | Up to 47% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $189.95 Now $99.95
Next up we have one of the shoes shoe expert Dan Parker rated five stars, which doesn't happen very often I must say. In his review he said; 'one of the most well-rounded spiked golf shoes of recent memory, the FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon excels thanks to the superb stability it offers as well as the class-leading midsole that provides instant and long-lasting comfort.' No wonder Bryson DeChambeau also uses it.
Read our full FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes Review
Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoe | 61% off Carl's Golf Land
Was $179.99 Now $69.99
Another shoe I had to include here is the Articulate from Puma. So immediately it has $110 off and it appears this discount is available on all the colors of this laced version. Next the performance is exemplary. The Articulate provides excellent traction, all-round support and a sharp look to see you through all conditions out on course.
Read our full Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoe Review
Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Golf Rangefinder | 23% off at Amazon
Was $399.99 Now $306.85
The successor to the V5 and one of the best golf rangefinders on the market, the V6 Shift has a brilliant 23% off right now. It is a simple to use, highly-accurate laser rangefinder with bright and clear optics, seamless slope functionality and convenient carry options. Based on the user experience, this premium model is hard to beat.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder review
Blue Tees Series 3 Max Rangefinder | 26% off at Amazon
Was $269.99 Now $199
One of the best looking rangefinders anywhere, helped by the different colors the Series 3 Max comes in, this model has a modest 26% discount which takes it under that $200 mark. The user experience was near faultless with the display showing accurate distances quickly with the minimum of fuss.
Read our full Blue Tees Series 3 Max Laser Rangefinder Review
Garmin Approach S62 Watch | 20% off at Amazon
Was $499.99 Now $399.99
The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is undoubtedly one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to track shots all in one place and use it off the course too. It’s one of the most comprehensive, cutting-edge GPS watches around.
Read our full Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 15% off at Amazon
Was $249.98 Now $212.47
The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor to give you a wide range of numbers like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction. We loved it in testing and is still a top pick despite being a few years old.
Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review
Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor | 20% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $4999 Now $3999
The ultra-premium pick in this list is the Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor. With $1000 off, it is a big discount but still a big price that's for sure. But hey, this is the monitor Tiger Woods uses so the performance has to be top-notch right? You would be correct. Providing exceptional accuracy and ease of use, the KIT launch monitor hits the sweet spot of performance whilst remaining a modest price in comparison to rival launch monitors.
Read our full Full Swing Kit Launch Monitor Review
TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Balls | 19% off at Amazon
Was $42.99 Now $34.99
I myself actually use the Tour Response Stripe golf ball. At first I thought it would be distracting but it definitely isn't for me, and it will divide opinion. Aside from that I think this is an excellent all-round golf ball that offers performance close to the Tour-level models. The distance was good, as was the greenside spin and control, whilst those seeking help with alignment could definitely see improvements via the Stripe design.
Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review
MAMG Breaking Balls Putting Mat | 54% off at Amazon
Was $129.99 Now $59.99
Here's your chance to work on a part of your game that you've likely ignored, the breaking putt, which makes up around 90 per cent of your work on the greens. As we mentioned previously the 7.5ft model is on offer with 54% off but the 11ft model is also 24% off as well.
Read our full Breaking Balls Putting Mat review
Arccos Link Pro | 25% off at Arccos
Was $224.99 Now $168.74
Finally I picked out the Arccos Link Pro, a shot-tracking device designed to improve all golfer's games. Improved battery life, added convenience and enhanced shot tracking combine to make the user experience even more seamless. I know many members of the Golf Monthly team use this tool and speak very positively about the performance on offer.
Read our full Arccos Link Pro Review
Sam is Golf Monthly's E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
-
-
