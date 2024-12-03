Cyber Monday May Be Over, But Here Are 13 Excellent Golf Deals Still Available

That's it, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over for another year. The amazing prices and discounted golf gear is gone and won't return for a while right? Wrong. It seems more and more brands/retailers have extended their sales this year, I am assuming because Christmas is what, three weeks away or something? Now this is great news for all us golfers because it means if you failed to pull the trigger on that golf purchase, there is a chance the product you want is still discounted, which is exactly why I have rooted around the internet to find the 13 best deals still available (in my opinion of course!)

Now I should admit that I have looked to give a degree of variety in the 13 products below, so whatever you are after, there is an option for you, but I also didn't want to do a long list of 50 odd products either because that doesn't help anyone. To go further, I must also admit cutting it down to 13 was tricky because the deals this year have been excellent across the board. But the chief way I did cut them down was I picked products that tested extremely well for us. Not only did the deal have to be good to make it in, but the performance outstanding as well...

Best deals still available

PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG

Was $599 Now $199.99 First up we have a deal I have written quite a lot about, the 66% off PXG Driver deal. This model is crammed with technology and customization options and I still can't believe it hasn't sold out if honest. Designed with maximum forgiveness in mind, the variable thickness on the face was a particular standout our testing. Read our full PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver Review

Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver | 27% off at Amazon

Was $549 Now $399 If you are a regular reader of our buying advice, you will know how much we like the Cobra Darkspeed Driver. It only came out in 2024 and to see it with such a substantial discount is fantastic to see. Overall it is one of the best drivers for slicers we have ever tested, with it next to impossible to head right with it. Wrapped up in a very eye-catching aesthetic, this is a seriously impressive offering from Cobra! Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver Review

Ping 2024 Anser D Putter | 13% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $229.99 Now $199.98 Whilst this may not be the biggest discount on putters out there, our colleague Dave Usher wrote about this model and despite getting a custom fitted putter also from Ping, he actually decided to buy this as well, that's how much he liked it. The deeper profile provides the golfer with some of the alignment help and forgiveness of a mallet putter without sacrificing any of the aesthetic appeal of the traditional Anser. The performance matches the looks - it is very hard to fault! Read our full Ping 2024 Anser D Putter Review

FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes | Up to 47% off at Carl's Golf Land

Was $189.95 Now $99.95 Next up we have one of the shoes shoe expert Dan Parker rated five stars, which doesn't happen very often I must say. In his review he said; 'one of the most well-rounded spiked golf shoes of recent memory, the FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon excels thanks to the superb stability it offers as well as the class-leading midsole that provides instant and long-lasting comfort.' No wonder Bryson DeChambeau also uses it. Read our full FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes Review

Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoe | 61% off Carl's Golf Land

Was $179.99 Now $69.99 Another shoe I had to include here is the Articulate from Puma. So immediately it has $110 off and it appears this discount is available on all the colors of this laced version. Next the performance is exemplary. The Articulate provides excellent traction, all-round support and a sharp look to see you through all conditions out on course. Read our full Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoe Review

Blue Tees Series 3 Max Rangefinder | 26% off at Amazon

Was $269.99 Now $199 One of the best looking rangefinders anywhere, helped by the different colors the Series 3 Max comes in, this model has a modest 26% discount which takes it under that $200 mark. The user experience was near faultless with the display showing accurate distances quickly with the minimum of fuss. Read our full Blue Tees Series 3 Max Laser Rangefinder Review

Garmin Approach S62 Watch | 20% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $399.99 The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is undoubtedly one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to track shots all in one place and use it off the course too. It’s one of the most comprehensive, cutting-edge GPS watches around. Read our full Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 15% off at Amazon

Was $249.98 Now $212.47 The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor to give you a wide range of numbers like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction. We loved it in testing and is still a top pick despite being a few years old. Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review

Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor | 20% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $4999 Now $3999 The ultra-premium pick in this list is the Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor. With $1000 off, it is a big discount but still a big price that's for sure. But hey, this is the monitor Tiger Woods uses so the performance has to be top-notch right? You would be correct. Providing exceptional accuracy and ease of use, the KIT launch monitor hits the sweet spot of performance whilst remaining a modest price in comparison to rival launch monitors. Read our full Full Swing Kit Launch Monitor Review

TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Balls | 19% off at Amazon

Was $42.99 Now $34.99 I myself actually use the Tour Response Stripe golf ball. At first I thought it would be distracting but it definitely isn't for me, and it will divide opinion. Aside from that I think this is an excellent all-round golf ball that offers performance close to the Tour-level models. The distance was good, as was the greenside spin and control, whilst those seeking help with alignment could definitely see improvements via the Stripe design. Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review

Arccos Link Pro | 25% off at Arccos

Was $224.99 Now $168.74 Finally I picked out the Arccos Link Pro, a shot-tracking device designed to improve all golfer's games. Improved battery life, added convenience and enhanced shot tracking combine to make the user experience even more seamless. I know many members of the Golf Monthly team use this tool and speak very positively about the performance on offer. Read our full Arccos Link Pro Review