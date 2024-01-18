Cobra Darkspeed X Driver $549 at CARLSGOLFLAND.COM $549 at Global Golf - U.S. Check Amazon New for 2024, the Darkspeed X is an exceptional all-rounder that sees Cobra significantly improve on the aesthetics of the Aerojet. Competitive ball speeds coupled with comfortable levels of spin and playability make this a great option for a huge range of golfers. For Stunning aesthetic

Cobra Darkspeed X vs Cobra Aerojet Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

When it comes to purchasing a brand-new premium driver that won't break the bank look no further than Cobra, who have developed a reputation as the go to brand for value over the past few years. It started back in 2019 with the exceptionally popular F9 Speedback which one of the best golf drivers of the last decade, and ever since, their subsequent models have consistently offered performance that rivals the more expensive brands.

Their 2024 franchise is the Darkspeed, which replaces last year's Aerojet , a driver that was a firm favorite of ours and is unquestionably one of the best Cobra drivers. Both are available in a range of models and both are significantly cheaper than the likes of the newly launched Callaway Paradym AI Smoke range or the TaylorMade Qi10.

If you are looking for a really low spinning driver, then you might want to check out the Darkspeed LS driver , while the Darkspeed Max is one of the best drivers for higher handicap golfers.

We're concentrating on the standard models for the purpose of this head-to-head though. Having rigorously tested both the Aerojet driver and the Darkspeed X, there is a lot to like about both models, but what are the key differences between the 2024 offering and the previous generation? Here, we find out.

Technology

From a tech point of view it would be a lie to say that the Darkspeed X isn't a significant leap forward from the Aerojet driver. Although the performance is excellent, more on that later, there haven't been any massive changes in regards to technology.

In the Darkspeed X, we still see the back weight and a second front weight position allowing players to optimize ball flight, as well as the PWR-Bridge Weighting that featured in the Aerojet. This time around though, the PWRShell face is 13% larger, thus helping produce consistent speeds at impact.

Cobra had a really tough task following the Aerojet, and whilst this is more evolution than revolution, we think they have got it spot on. They have taken an already excellent framework and, in our opinion, just refined the look into a more sophisticated package. So the Darkspeed X just about edges it on technology but in truth the difference is negligible.

Image 1 of 2 Cobra Aerojet Driver at address (Image credit: Future)

Cobra Darkspeed X at address (Image credit: Future)



Looks

Cobra drivers are known for their good looks and the Darkspeed X is no exception. Out of the box, our first impressions were excellent, with the all matte black profile giving a seriously sophisticated appearance. It's not just the actual driver that screams premium, but the headcover is a thing of beauty too. It continues the all black visual and really adds a touch of class with some high quality embossed logos.

The lack of accent colors and graphics makes the Darkspeed X look a little more compact than it actually is, which may deter some but will really appeal to others. We loved it as the aesthetic really makes you feel you have a really premium driver in your hands.

What's more, behind the ball, the Darkspeed X looks very neat and tidy. The head is exceptionally clean with only a subtle Cobra logo and carbon highlights to compliment the pure simplicity and minimalism of the crown. In terms of the visual Cobra has created here, less is very much more and we are fully on board.

(Image credit: Future)

The 2023 Aerojet saw Cobra move away from the lively colorways that had been a staple of most of their recent offerings. Instead, they went with a somewhat more understated grey and blue combination, which took a little getting used to. Usually you can spot a Cobra driver from a mile away but the Aerojet was a significant move away from the norm.

The matte black crown of the previous generation is gone, along with the subtle ridges on the top of the head. The simplicity of the look extends to the sole view too. For Cobra, it felt a little dialled back and certainly less vibrant than we're used to seeing from them. The result was a simple, modern look that stacked up well against the best drivers of 2023, but in our view falls a little short of the ultra slick looking Darkspeed.

Of course aesthetics are a matter of personal preference, but we think the new Darkspeed X edges it.

Image 1 of 2 The Darkspeed X (Image credit: Future) The Aerojet (Image credit: Future)

Feel

So, there's not much to split the two models and, when it comes to feel, the Darkspeed X maintains a very similar sound and feel to that of the Aerojet. This isn't a bad thing at all though, given the popularity and success of that particular range.

On impact, the sound is not too loud, with enough feedback and decibels to let you know you’ve given something a good whack! This powerful feel is a big positive, especially as it gives you the feel to swing hard at it.

Again, it comes down to personal preference, but both produce a powerful impact that will give a huge boost of confidence when striking it off the tee, especially as they are amongst the most forgiving drivers that money can buy. Nothing to choose between them in this category.

The Cobra Darkspeed X Driver (Image credit: Future)

Performance

We tested both on the course at the beautiful Saunton Golf Club as well as indoors with the help of a Trackman 4 launch monitor and Titleist Pro V1x golf balls, and the data was excellent on both drivers, with very little to choose between them.

Launch and spin sat perfectly in the mid-windows at around 11 degrees and the 2300rpm mark, and the ball speed with the Darkspeed X was just as impressive as its predecessor the Aerojet, coming in at approximately 173mph.

The results were a really neutral ball flight with no noticeable curvature bias and the perfect blend of enough spin to make it feel safe, but not too much to negate the impressive ball speed. The Darkspeed might be a tad more forgiving, but the main improvements Cobra have made over the Aerojet are with the aesthetics as both of these drivers perform superbly. If we were forced to pick a winner in this category, then we'd go with the newer model but it is very tough to split them.

Image 1 of 2 Aerojet Face (Image credit: Future) Darkspeed Face (Image credit: Future)

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Aerojet if...

- You prefer a glossier crown at address

- You prefer something a bit more colorful

- You are looking to spend less

Choose the Darkspeed X if...

- You want a more simple look at address

- You are wanting a tad more forgiveness

- You want the latest model in your bag