When Can I Buy The TaylorMade Qi10 Driver... And How Much Does It Cost?
From release dates to prices, here's everything you need to know about the new Qi10 drivers from TaylorMade
TaylorMade has always been at the forefront when it comes to technology and innovation in driver category. It introduced us to the 'Carbonwood Age' back in 2022 with the Stealth drivers and now we have the Qi10 drivers which, like the previous ranges, come in three different variations - the Qi10 Max, Qi10 LS and the standard Qi10.
WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE TAYLORMADE QI10 DRIVERS
The drivers get their name from the breakthrough feature found in the Max driver, which has achieved an MOI measurement over 10,000 g-cm² (hence the 10k), which means that it offers excellent stability and forgiveness on off-center strikes.
This has been achieved with an Infinity Crown, which puts the center of gravity low and deep for improved launch. There is also an optimised Head Shape and Carbon Face Technology, which is the third generation of the 60X Carbon Twist Face that we saw last year on the Stealth 2 drivers, and the final aspect is a Torque-Control shaft. This shaft has lower torque and promotes improved face closure at impact.
Available for pre-order at retail on the 9th January, the Qi10 will be in stores from the 2nd February and, with there being three models, there is something for everyone.
The Qi10 LS, for example, delivers lower spin and lower launch and is better suited to those with faster swing speeds. Along with the performance, it has a deeper face and a more compact overall head shape, which is in contrast to the Max and standard models, which feature a larger footprint combined with the clean look of the Infinity Carbon Crown.
HOW MUCH DOES THE TAYLORMADE QI10 DRIVER COST?
For 2024, both the standard Qi10 and Qi10 Max versions come in at an RRP of $599.99/£499, with the Qi10 LS version priced at $629.99/£529. This is slightly higher than the recently-launched Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke, which has an RRP of $599 or £569.
WHERE CAN I BUY THE QI10 DRIVER?
Like previous years, various retailers will be selling the Qi10, including the likes of Dick's Sporting Goods or Golf Galaxy in the US and Scottsdale Golf or Clubhouse Golf in the UK. Along with those four main retailers, the drivers will also be available to buy direct from TaylorMade's official website.
WHAT IS THE STOCK SHAFT IN THE QI10 DRIVER?
There are many shafts available with the Qi10 drivers via a custom fitting. The Qi10 Max features a Fujikura Speeder NX TCS 50 (Stiff, Regular, Senior) and Mitsubishi Diamana T+ 60 (X-Stiff, Stiff, Regular) as standard. Along with the Max, the standard Qi10 comes with a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 5 and Mitsubishi Diamana T+ 60, whilst the Qi10 LS has two shaft options in the Mitsubishi Tensei AV Limited Blue 65 and Mitsubishi Tensei AV Limited Black 65.
FAQs
WHEN WILL THE TAYLORMADE QI10 DRIVERS BE RELEASED?
The Qi10 Max, Qi10 LS and Qi10 are available for pre-order at retail starting the 9th January and available in stores 2nd February.
HOW MUCH WILL THE TAYLORMADE QI10 DRIVERS COST?
The standard Qi10 and Qi10 Max version come in at an RRP of $599.99/£499, with the LS version $629.99/£529.
Although the TaylorMade Qi10 driver isn't on sale just yet, you can currently grab its predecessor, the TaylorMade Stealth 2, at a reduced price. We were particularly impressed by its all-round performance and powerful feel off the tee.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Martin Slumbers To Step Down As R&A CEO
Slumbers - who is also secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews - has announced he is to step down by the end of 2024 after nine years in both roles
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'When You’re New To The Game, A Club Can Make It feel Like A Clique You Can't Break Into Rather Than A Welcoming Community'
New golfer Genelle Aldred shares her thoughts on golf club culture and suggests how we can create a more welcoming and engaging community
By Genelle Aldred Published
-
How A Quest For Even More Forgiveness Has Shaped The New TaylorMade Qi10 Range
The big story from TaylorMade in 2024 is all about a new level of forgiveness. We examine how the new Qi10 family has achieved it
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
6 Embarrassing Mistakes That Risk Damaging Your Driver
If you've spent $500 or more on a new driver, you're going to want to look after it, so don't make these crucial mistakes
By Dan Parker Published
-
Could The New Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Range Change The Way Golf Clubs Are Designed Forever?
With a refined carbon chassis and Ai designed Smart Face, the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke range is set to impress
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Your One Stop Shop For Second Hand Golf Clubs
Everything you need to know about buying second hand golf clubs all in one place
By Golf Monthly Published
-
Can A Square Driver From 2007 Still Compete With A 2023 Model?
Joe Ferguson tests this unorthodox driver from 2007 to see how it stacks up versus a current model
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
5 Signs You Need A New Golf Bag
Does your current golf bag show any of these vital signs of wear and tear?
By Dan Parker Published
-
How A Simple $14 Gadget Has Transformed My Short Range Putting
Reading greens can be problematic for some golfers, but this spirit level ball marker on Amazon can certainly help on short putts
By David Usher Published
-
10 Things That Could Be Wrong With Your Golf Gear
Joel Tadman takes a look at 10 gear mistakes lots of golfers fall foul of
By Joel Tadman Published