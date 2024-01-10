When Can I Buy The TaylorMade Qi10 Driver... And How Much Does It Cost?

TaylorMade has always been at the forefront when it comes to technology and innovation in driver category. It introduced us to the 'Carbonwood Age' back in 2022 with the Stealth drivers and now we have the Qi10 drivers which, like the previous ranges, come in three different variations - the Qi10 Max, Qi10 LS and the standard Qi10.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE TAYLORMADE QI10 DRIVERS

The drivers get their name from the breakthrough feature found in the Max driver, which has achieved an MOI measurement over 10,000 g-cm² (hence the 10k), which means that it offers excellent stability and forgiveness on off-center strikes.

This has been achieved with an Infinity Crown, which puts the center of gravity low and deep for improved launch. There is also an optimised Head Shape and Carbon Face Technology, which is the third generation of the 60X Carbon Twist Face that we saw last year on the Stealth 2 drivers, and the final aspect is a Torque-Control shaft. This shaft has lower torque and promotes improved face closure at impact.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Available for pre-order at retail on the 9th January, the Qi10 will be in stores from the 2nd February and, with there being three models, there is something for everyone.

The Qi10 LS, for example, delivers lower spin and lower launch and is better suited to those with faster swing speeds. Along with the performance, it has a deeper face and a more compact overall head shape, which is in contrast to the Max and standard models, which feature a larger footprint combined with the clean look of the Infinity Carbon Crown.

(Image credit: Future)

HOW MUCH DOES THE TAYLORMADE QI10 DRIVER COST?

For 2024, both the standard Qi10 and Qi10 Max versions come in at an RRP of $599.99/£499, with the Qi10 LS version priced at $629.99/£529. This is slightly higher than the recently-launched Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke, which has an RRP of $599 or £569.

WHERE CAN I BUY THE QI10 DRIVER?

Like previous years, various retailers will be selling the Qi10, including the likes of Dick's Sporting Goods or Golf Galaxy in the US and Scottsdale Golf or Clubhouse Golf in the UK. Along with those four main retailers, the drivers will also be available to buy direct from TaylorMade's official website.

(Image credit: Future)

WHAT IS THE STOCK SHAFT IN THE QI10 DRIVER?

There are many shafts available with the Qi10 drivers via a custom fitting. The Qi10 Max features a Fujikura Speeder NX TCS 50 (Stiff, Regular, Senior) and Mitsubishi Diamana T+ 60 (X-Stiff, Stiff, Regular) as standard. Along with the Max, the standard Qi10 comes with a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 5 and Mitsubishi Diamana T+ 60, whilst the Qi10 LS has two shaft options in the Mitsubishi Tensei AV Limited Blue 65 and Mitsubishi Tensei AV Limited Black 65.

FAQs

