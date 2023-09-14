Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Adidas ZG23 vs Ecco Biom C4: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Adidas is one of the leading sports brands in the world and is very popular in the golfing world. Not only do they have some great apparel but some of the best golf shoes on the market. Adidas mix comfortability with style when it comes to their golf shoes, with golf shoes being one of the more important apparel choices it is no wonder that it can be tough to choose a certain pair.

When it comes to golf brands and golf shoes Ecco is one of the biggest known golf shoes brands, alongside the likes of FootJoy. The thing with Ecco when compared to Adidas is that their sole purpose in golf is golf shoes, therefore they are very good when it comes to design, comfortability and practicality. Ecco make some of the best shoes in the game which is why we are pitting them up against Adidas in this head-to-head.

We will be comparing the Adidas ZG23 against the Ecco Biom C4, the only big difference coming in one being spiked and the other spikeless. However, these are some of the best-selling shoes in golf, so let's see which one comes out on top in this head-to-head.

Looks

In all the looks department the Adidas ZG23 are a touch disappointing as they have only slightly developed the looks of the Adidas ZG21, the previous model. They are rather plain and we also found this shoe to look quite similar to the Tech Response 2.0. That being said many will enjoy the looks of the ZG23 because they are understated and yet still modern.

With the Ecco Biom C4 they have gone for a more athletic aesthetic which has worked really well they look great and appeal to a greater market. With their air rated soles and the colors on offer, the Biom C4 is a great shoe when it comes to looks. We think when it comes to looks there is a clear winner with the Biom C4 being one of the best-looking shoes on the market they take the win for this one.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Howard Boylan) (Image credit: Future)

Fit/Comfort

This one will be tougher to call as both shoes excel in this aspect. The ZG23 has made significant steps to increase the comfort of this shoe. For the first time, the Lightstrike feature known in Adidas running shoes and Basketball shoes has now made it into a golf shoe. Helping with cushioning and comfort underfoot, when you pair the Lightstrike tech with the softness of the upper and inside of this shoe, you get one of the most comfortable shoes on the market.

Moving on to the C4, this is one of the most comfortable shoes on the market, and with Ecco that is no surprise. Ecco pride themselves on comfort, as they know you are going to wear these shoes for hours on end. You know shoes are going to be comfortable when you can throw them on straight out of the box and not need to break them in whatsoever. These shoes contain super-soft Ecco performance leather for the upper part making them very comfy around the foot. This is paired with Ecco's fluid form technology to help create a balance of cushioning and rebound underfoot.

As well as all that they have included the exhaust grid underneath the shoe which sucks in fresh air to help keep the foot cool while playing. Should you be someone with wider feet you can still experience the comfort of this shoe, as Ecco have a removable insole so you can take it out, to make room for a wider foot. This makes it more comfortable and inclusive for all players, while not hindering the comfort underfoot with the removed insole.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

Moving on to the performance aspect of these two shoes, both performed well as you would expect from a premium shoe. The ZG23 uses the stability fin to help performance which has been in the previous model the ZG21, but for 2023 it has been upgraded. The stability fin is there to help keep your feet stable when shifting your weight from one foot to the other. For 2023 it is a 3D shape wrapped around the outside of the shoe and is more lightweight. With how lightweight the shoe is, it helped to reduce foot fatigue over 18 holes making its performance very good.

The outer sole on the ZG23 has the standard six traditional spikes while also having additional lugs, scattered between the spikes to increase traction. In development they bettered the positioning of these lugs to make sure they were in the optimal place to deliver the best grip, in doing so they actually made the shoe lighter too, which aids performance by giving you confidence when trying to swing hard and fast.

For the Biom C4 a lot of its performance comes from its breathability making the shoes ultra comfortable in tough hot conditions. It also uses MTN grip outsole to make sure you have all the grip and stability needed when swinging a golf club. Even if you are caught in a downpour in these shoes you will not get wet feet and they still maintain their grip when it gets slippy and wet.

For performance, we have to give this one to the ZG23 It has upgraded its performance technology from its previous model to make it perform very well out on the course. The stability and confidence this shoe gives you in transition when hitting a ball are really good. The Biom C4 performs amazingly as expected but is just pipped by the ZG23.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Waterproofing

Both of these shoes are waterproofed, making them great in all conditions. The ZG23 upper is made of something Adidas call Sprintskin, this is a 4 layer interwoven material making the shoe fully waterproof while also keeping it lightweight and breathable.

However, Ecco are sticking with what is probably one of the best water proofers in the world, Gore-Tex. Gore-Tex has been around for years and never fails when it comes to waterproofing clothing., shoes and everything in between. It is a multi layer construction which remains waterproof but breathable and is used worldwide by many.

(Image credit: Future)

Overall Appeal

Without a doubt these are two of the best golf shoes on the market, so they both would both appeal to everyone. The ZG23 has overall comfort, support and is fully waterproof so would be great for those needing a winter shoe where it is a lot wetter. The overall look of the ZG23 may disappoint some but others will love it.

The Biom C4 is spikeless but still offers great grip and trust when it is slightly wet. This shoe would perform well in Spring, Summer and Autumn but on those very wet days, the ZG23 is a better option grip-wise. It is fully waterproof, comfortable and stable, it also looks athletic and great making it a great choice for those looking for an all-round spikeless model.

Which One Should You Pick

Choose the Adidas ZG23 if...

- You need a spiked shoe

- You want a very lightweight, and yet stable shoe

- You need an all-round grippy and supportive shoe

Choose the Ecco Biom C4 if...

- You want an spikeless shoe

- You have wider feet and want supreme comfort

- You prefer a more athletic looking style