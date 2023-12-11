3 Of The Best Package Set Deals I Have Seen This Christmas - with as much as 20% off
In the market for a package set? Well I have found three excellent deals on models we have tested at Rock Bottom Golf.
Beginners taking up the game of golf are truly spoilt for choice when it comes to golf clubs. Obviously, there are many, many manufacturers on the market, with brands producing equipment that will be tailored towards a certain type of golfer. Some will be aimed towards the scratch handicapper, some will be aimed towards the higher handicapper and some will be aimed at those beginning their golf journey.
The deals I have picked out below will fit into the two latter camps here. At Golf Monthly we test a lot of clubs and that includes package sets and we have found the best models are an excellent alternative to building a bag that can set you back thousands of dollars. Not only do they give users the basics they need for golf, but the best golf clubs sets for beginners are more premium than ever, with the quality of the clubs and bags rising massively over the past decade. Additionally there are some models that offer incredible value as well and won't break the bank.
The three models below, all of which we have tested, are case in points because they all performed very well indeed, and amazingly you can get them all with 20% off right now as part of Rock Bottom Golf's Christmas sale.
Callaway REVA Women's Set | 20% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $999.99 Now $799.99
The Callaway Reva is arguably the Aston Martin of women's package sets, with it engineered for premium performance, luxurious in looks and made from high-quality components. It's been cleverly put together to give you all the options you need from tee-to-green, especially if you're relatively new to the game.
Read our full Callaway REVA Ladies Package Set Review
Strata Women's Complete Golf Club Set | 20% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $399.99 Now $319.99
You can also get the women's complete Strata set with an amazing 20% discount which is absolutely outstanding. We tested the Ultimate version which got 4.5 stars thanks to the user-friendly nature of the design and the overall performance.
Wilson Magnolia Package Set | 20% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $599.99 Now $479.99
A near-perfect introduction to the game for the beginner and keen improver looking to start playing with modern equipment. The Magnolia has everything you need from tee-to-green plus a complimenting trolley bag in a stylish blue. This is one of the best women's golf sets out there.
Read our full Wilson Magnolia Ladies Set Review
The REVA set from Callaway is one of our top picks in the women's golf sets market. It comes at the premium end of the price spectrum but we think it is worth it, especially with the 20% off you can right now. The Strata and Magnolia sets also made our best women's golf sets guide as well with the former offering undeniable value, and the latter perhaps being the best looking set out right now. Whichever way you decide to go between these sets, you will get a quality product, we are confident of that. It is worth noting that to get the biggest discounts on the Rock Bottom Golf website, be sure to use the code 'HOLIDAY' to make sure the discounts get added to your cart.
Christmas is nearly here and there are lots of deals on equipment like this. Additionally it is a gifting time of year so take a look at our best golf gifts for Christmas page as well if you need some gift inspiration.
