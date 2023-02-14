Smart Prop Picks for the Genesis Invitational
Tom Jacobs is back with his favorite prop bets for the Genesis Invitational, as Tiger Woods returns to a stacked field!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Another strong field has assembled this week, as the second of back-to-back elevated events, takes place at Riviera Country Club. The 2023 Genesis Invitational boasts an incredibly strong field, due to the increased purse, and with the return of Tiger Woods this week, there is plenty of intrigue around this event already.
Scottie Scheffler returned to World No.1 last week, but how long will he stay there? Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will be hunting him down, and that trio are the favorites to win this event.
We are here to focus on our favorite prop bets for the Genesis Invitational though, so instead of zeroing in on the outright winner, let's look at how we can play this one smartly, in the side markets.
Before we break down our Genesis Invitational smart prop picks, make sure to take a moment to look at this jaw-dropping DraftKings promo code. With this unbelievable welcome offer, new users will bet $5, win $150 extra, when their Genesis Invitational outright bet lands. Just CLICK HERE or on the "Win $150" button below to unlock this exciting $150 bonus, just for betting $5 on the Genesis Invitational!
Below is the information you need to follow along with Tiger Woods' journey at the Genesis Invitational, and to keep tabs on the smart prop picks provided later on!
2023 Genesis Invitational Start Time, Where to Watch
- Date - Thursday 16th February - Sunday 19th February
- Television - Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
- Where - Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles
Best Value Prop Picks for the 2023 Genesis Invitational
Here are our smart prop picks for the 2023 Genesis Invitational!
Adam Scott to Finish Inside the Top 20
Get the Best Odds on an Adam Scott Top 20 at FanDuel (+250)
Not many can boast a stronger record than Adam Scott at Riviera, and those that can are not in the field this week.
The Aussie has played this event 14 times in his career, and has missed the cut just once, which is a fine display of consistency at a very difficult golf course.
In that span he was won twice, fifteen years apart (2005, 2020), and while the first win doesn't officially count given it was shortened to 36 holes, he proved three years ago without a shadow of a doubt that he loves this layout.
All in all, Scott has finished inside the top-11 eight times in his career here, including two more runner-up finishes, and a 4th last year. Those two runner-up finishes saw him miss out by one shot each time, so he's not been far away from four wins on this golf course!
We are only asking him to finish inside the top 20 here, which he has done in 7 of his last 9 starts at Riviera. He's also finished T6 or better in 4 of his last 9 starts worldwide and was T21 last time out at the Sony Open, so he's in good shape.
Wyndham Clark to Finish Inside the Top 40
Get the Best Odds on a Wyndham Clark Top 40 at FanDuel (+110)
Wyndham Clark has made seven-straight cuts, and in that span has finished outside of the Top 40 just once, so even just on current form, Clark looks like a good bet in this market.
When you factor in his course form though, Clark becomes an even better prospect as a Top 40 bet, as in two starts at the Genesis Invitational, Clark has finished 17th and 8th! When 17th on debut he was actually 2nd at the halfway stage, and in 2021 he was 6th after 36 holes as well, so he's been in contention both times he's played here.
All we are asking is for Wyndham Clark to keep up his solid form, which has been led by strong SG Approach numbers over the past two events.
A return to potentially his favorite course on Tour should bring the best out of him, and if that means it will be his best finish of the season yet, he will actually be closer to the Top 10, than he is the Top 40! This is the smart play though for someone who hasn't won yet, playing in such a deep field.
Justin Rose to be Top Englishman
Get the Best Odds on Justin Rose to be Top Englishman at Bet365 (+475)
I have personally bet on Justin Rose to win this week, which seems a tough sell going back-to-back, but he's already done it twice in his career to date. Sure, both of those have come in lower-grade events, on the DP World Tour, but it is proof enough that he is a confidence player, as does his win at the 2015 Zurich Classic, right after finishing 2nd at Augusta.
Rose loves this course, making his last seven-straight cuts here, which also include two top 9 and two top 16 finishes. A best of 4th suggests he's not found the winning formula at this event just yet, but I think he knows this course well enough to conquer his countrymen here.
The biggest threat to Rose in this market is Matt Fitzpatrick who has been great in two starts here, but if there is any doubt over his neck injury this week, that boosts Rose's chances significantly.
Tyrrell Hatton of course played well last week in Phoenix, and Tommy Fleetwood should really like this course, but Rose has proven himself at Riviera and I think that is important.
On top of his 4th and 9th place finishes, Rose has actually sat 4th and 11th after 36 holes on two separate occasions as well, which means he's been in and around the top 10 often here. If Fitzpatrick struggles with injury this week, a top 15/top 20 finish may well be enough for Rose to win this bet for us, and we will take the +475 odds that he's Top Englishman, rather than bet him +260 to finish in the top 20.
Make sure you are checking out the very best Genesis Invitational odds, as sportsbooks compete to give you the best odds on your favorite PGA Tour golfer this week!
More Genesis Invitational Picks
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
-
-
Tony Finau Admits He Misses LIV Golf Players
The American told TMZ Sports he's not seen his friends who joined the circuit in a year
By Mike Hall • Published
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 at the Genesis Invitational as Tiger Woods Returns
To celebrate Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Tour this week at the Genesis Invitational, DraftKings are allowing new users to bet $5, win $150 on their favourite bet this week.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 at the Genesis Invitational as Tiger Woods Returns
To celebrate Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Tour this week at the Genesis Invitational, DraftKings are allowing new users to bet $5, win $150 on their favourite bet this week.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
2023 Genesis Invitational Betting Picks and Predictions
The 2023 Genesis Invitational gets underway in a few days and golf betting expert Andy Lack is here to kick the week off with his favorite predictions and betting picks for this week on the PGA Tour.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
2023 WM Phoenix Open Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
Last year's WM Phoenix Open champ Scottie Scheffler holds a two-stroke lead as we enter the final round in 2023. Can Scheffler hold on for another WM Phoenix Open win? Trent Pruitt gives us his live picks and odds update.
By Trent Pruitt • Published
-
2023 WM Phoenix Open Picks: Our Staff's Favorite Bets
With the start of the WM Phoenix Open just a day away, we asked our staff of golf experts to give us their best bets for the tournament. Find out which picks they like best.
By Brian Good • Published
-
How to Bet on the WM Phoenix Open and Unlock Super Bowl 57 Bonuses
Follow this how to bet guide for the WM Phoenix Open, and not only will you have the chance to win bigger in this week's PGA Tour event, but you will claim $1000's in bonuses for Super Bowl 57!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Phoenix Open Odds, Betting: Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim Lead the Way
Jon Conahan is here with the WM Phoenix Open odds and betting data.
By Jon Conahan • Published
-
2023 Phoenix Open DFS Picks and Targets: Top Plays for FanDuel and DraftKings
Matt MacKay provides the best DFS picks for the Waste Management Phoenix Open at both FanDuel and DraftKings for this week's stop on the PGA Tour.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Smart Prop Picks for the WM Phoenix Open
Tom Jacobs is back with his favorite PGA Tour prop picks, this time for the WM Phoenix Open.
By Tom Jacobs • Published