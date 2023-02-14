Smart Prop Picks for the Genesis Invitational

Another strong field has assembled this week, as the second of back-to-back elevated events, takes place at Riviera Country Club. The 2023 Genesis Invitational boasts an incredibly strong field, due to the increased purse, and with the return of Tiger Woods this week, there is plenty of intrigue around this event already.



Scottie Scheffler returned to World No.1 last week, but how long will he stay there? Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will be hunting him down, and that trio are the favorites to win this event.

We are here to focus on our favorite prop bets for the Genesis Invitational though, so instead of zeroing in on the outright winner, let's look at how we can play this one smartly, in the side markets.



Below is the information you need to follow along with Tiger Woods' journey at the Genesis Invitational, and to keep tabs on the smart prop picks provided later on!

2023 Genesis Invitational Start Time, Where to Watch

Date - Thursday 16th February - Sunday 19th February

Television - Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

Where - Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles

Best Value Prop Picks for the 2023 Genesis Invitational

Here are our smart prop picks for the 2023 Genesis Invitational!

Adam Scott to Finish Inside the Top 20

Not many can boast a stronger record than Adam Scott at Riviera, and those that can are not in the field this week.



The Aussie has played this event 14 times in his career, and has missed the cut just once, which is a fine display of consistency at a very difficult golf course.



In that span he was won twice, fifteen years apart (2005, 2020), and while the first win doesn't officially count given it was shortened to 36 holes, he proved three years ago without a shadow of a doubt that he loves this layout.



All in all, Scott has finished inside the top-11 eight times in his career here, including two more runner-up finishes, and a 4th last year. Those two runner-up finishes saw him miss out by one shot each time, so he's not been far away from four wins on this golf course!



We are only asking him to finish inside the top 20 here, which he has done in 7 of his last 9 starts at Riviera. He's also finished T6 or better in 4 of his last 9 starts worldwide and was T21 last time out at the Sony Open, so he's in good shape.

Wyndham Clark to Finish Inside the Top 40

Wyndham Clark has made seven-straight cuts, and in that span has finished outside of the Top 40 just once, so even just on current form, Clark looks like a good bet in this market.



When you factor in his course form though, Clark becomes an even better prospect as a Top 40 bet, as in two starts at the Genesis Invitational, Clark has finished 17th and 8th! When 17th on debut he was actually 2nd at the halfway stage, and in 2021 he was 6th after 36 holes as well, so he's been in contention both times he's played here.



All we are asking is for Wyndham Clark to keep up his solid form, which has been led by strong SG Approach numbers over the past two events.



A return to potentially his favorite course on Tour should bring the best out of him, and if that means it will be his best finish of the season yet, he will actually be closer to the Top 10, than he is the Top 40! This is the smart play though for someone who hasn't won yet, playing in such a deep field.

Justin Rose to be Top Englishman

I have personally bet on Justin Rose to win this week, which seems a tough sell going back-to-back, but he's already done it twice in his career to date. Sure, both of those have come in lower-grade events, on the DP World Tour, but it is proof enough that he is a confidence player, as does his win at the 2015 Zurich Classic, right after finishing 2nd at Augusta.



Rose loves this course, making his last seven-straight cuts here, which also include two top 9 and two top 16 finishes. A best of 4th suggests he's not found the winning formula at this event just yet, but I think he knows this course well enough to conquer his countrymen here.



The biggest threat to Rose in this market is Matt Fitzpatrick who has been great in two starts here, but if there is any doubt over his neck injury this week, that boosts Rose's chances significantly.



Tyrrell Hatton of course played well last week in Phoenix, and Tommy Fleetwood should really like this course, but Rose has proven himself at Riviera and I think that is important.



On top of his 4th and 9th place finishes, Rose has actually sat 4th and 11th after 36 holes on two separate occasions as well, which means he's been in and around the top 10 often here. If Fitzpatrick struggles with injury this week, a top 15/top 20 finish may well be enough for Rose to win this bet for us, and we will take the +475 odds that he's Top Englishman, rather than bet him +260 to finish in the top 20.

