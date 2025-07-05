Having Not Won In Three Years, This Relegated LIV Golfer Leads International Series Morocco Going Into The Final Day

Scott Vincent leads going into the final day of International Series Morocco, with the Zimbabwean searching for a first victory in three years.

The 33-year-old, who won the Asian Tour's International Series Order of Merit in 2022, sits one clear of Thailand's Settee Prakongvech, as Vincent carded a two-under 71 and Prakongvech a six-under 67 on Saturday.

Vincent registered a solo third in his last event, the Japan Players Championship, registering multiple top 10s (Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting the third round, Vincent led by two strokes going into Moving Day and, with a birdie on the par 5 fifth, he looked relatively solid throughout the front nine, despite many going low at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course.

Among the chasing pack is China's Bobby Bai, who carded a six-under 67 to get to nine-under, as well as a four-way tie for fourth at eight-under.

However, the day belonged to Vincent and, with a birdie at the par 4 17th, the 2016 Asian Tour

Rookie of the Year managed to get into the clubhouse at 11-under, one clear of Prakongvech at 10-under.

Vincent's last victory came at International Series England in June 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Certainly, throughout 2025, Vincent has been one of the steadier players on the circuit, finishing inside the top-12 in seven of his 10 worldwide starts.

Searching for a second International Series victory, which would go alongside his 2022 International Series England win, Vincent is 25th in the International Series Rankings and 18th in the Asian Tour's Order of Merit.

With a win, he would vault up both standings but, in pursuit of Vincent is LIV Golf's Peter Uihlein, who is seven-under and four back, while John Catlin is five-under and six back of the leader.