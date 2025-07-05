Having Not Won In Three Years, This Relegated LIV Golfer Leads International Series Morocco Going Into The Final Day
Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent leads International Series Morocco by one shot with 18 holes remaining, as he searches for a first title since 2022
Scott Vincent leads going into the final day of International Series Morocco, with the Zimbabwean searching for a first victory in three years.
The 33-year-old, who won the Asian Tour's International Series Order of Merit in 2022, sits one clear of Thailand's Settee Prakongvech, as Vincent carded a two-under 71 and Prakongvech a six-under 67 on Saturday.
Starting the third round, Vincent led by two strokes going into Moving Day and, with a birdie on the par 5 fifth, he looked relatively solid throughout the front nine, despite many going low at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course.
Among the chasing pack is China's Bobby Bai, who carded a six-under 67 to get to nine-under, as well as a four-way tie for fourth at eight-under.
However, the day belonged to Vincent and, with a birdie at the par 4 17th, the 2016 Asian Tour
Rookie of the Year managed to get into the clubhouse at 11-under, one clear of Prakongvech at 10-under.
Certainly, throughout 2025, Vincent has been one of the steadier players on the circuit, finishing inside the top-12 in seven of his 10 worldwide starts.
Searching for a second International Series victory, which would go alongside his 2022 International Series England win, Vincent is 25th in the International Series Rankings and 18th in the Asian Tour's Order of Merit.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
With a win, he would vault up both standings but, in pursuit of Vincent is LIV Golf's Peter Uihlein, who is seven-under and four back, while John Catlin is five-under and six back of the leader.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.