My Playing Partner Repaired An Old Hole Plug On The Line Of Their Putt And Tapped It Down. Is That A Penalty?
You can repair pitch marks on the putting green, but what about an old hole that has been plugged? Can you do anything about it?
You’re looking at a testing putt with a little left to right break. You spy something on your intended line and think it would be about the right spot to aim at.
On closer inspection you realise it’s the edge of an old hole plug which has slightly raised from the rest of the surface. That raised edge could possibly deflect your ball.
What are your options under the Rules? Do you have to grin and bear it? Will you have to putt around it? Or are you allowed to repair that raised edge to smooth your route?
Well, the answer to that question and to the question in the headline can be found in Rule 13.1c – Improvements Allowed on Putting Green.
And the answer to the question – “My playing partner repaired an old hole plug on the line of their putt and tapped it down. Is that a penalty?” Is… No. It’s not a penalty… probably. We’ll come on to the caveats.
Basically though, in Rule 13.1c(2) it is described how a player may repair damage to the putting green without penalty by taking reasonable action to restore the putting green as nearly as possible to its original condition.
“Damage” is described as being, any damage caused by anyone (including the player) or an outside influence and examples of “damage” are given.
One of those examples is – “Old hole plugs.”
So, there is no penalty for repairing and tapping down an old hole plug on the line of a putt.
However – To repair “damage” a player may only use – hand, foot or other part of the body, a normal ball-mark repair tool, tee or similar item of normal equipment.
If your playing partner produced a trowel, or a golf hole punching device and set about excavating the entire section of green to rebuild it to his or her liking, it would be deemed they were taking actions that exceeded “reasonable” in order to restore the putting green to its original state.
In that instance, they would face the general penalty (two shots in stroke play or loss of hole in match play) for breaking Rule 8.1a (improving the conditions affecting the stroke.)
Also, if the repair process went on too long – say they laboriously worked at the edge of the old hole plug like an archaeologist at a dig and five minutes later were still picking away at it. That would be deemed “unreasonably delaying play,” breaking Rule 5.6a – Again they would incur the general penalty.
As long as your playing partner did not take unreasonable actions to repair the hole plug and did not take too long for the repair job, they would have faced no penalty for repairing it and tapping it down.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
