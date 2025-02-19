How Far Does Each Course On The 2025 PGA Tour Schedule Measure?
A total of 47 courses are used throughout 2025 on the PGA Tour and, below, we have taken a look at how far each one measures
The PGA Tour is home to some of the biggest names in golf, with the circuit staging its tournaments on a range of different and historic golf courses.
Over the years, the Tour has seen its schedule increase and, for 2025, a total of 47 tournaments and courses will be used. From iconic layouts like Pebble Beach and TPC Sawgrass, to treelined venues, coastal courses and historic country clubs, all 47 provide players with various tests.
Obviously there are different styles of golf courses, such as parkland, heathland and links, but where courses can stand out is in the length of their layouts, with some testing players via a shorter and narrower construction, or a longer, more forgiving layout.
According to various research, the average course length for amateur golfers sits around 6,100 yards but, for professionals, most courses are around 1,000 yards longer than that.
Below we have taken a look through all 47 courses used on the PGA Tour's schedule for 2025 and ranked them in terms of distance, with 43 of them measuring over 7,000 yards.
One point worth noting is that these are the official yardages from the PGA Tour's website and that, in some circumstances, we have used the official scorecard to list the yardages. The reason for this is that, for Majors championships for example, the yardages aren't listed until the week of the event.
Finally, courses can be lengthened and shortened by changing pin positions and tee boxes. The PGA Tour determines these lengths by using 'Shotlink,' which accurately measures the playing length of each hole during a tournament, thus allowing the Tour to record the exact distance played on a course, counting for factors like pin and tee placement. By using the data, it calculates the overall course length for the tournament.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
What Is The Longest Course On The 2025 PGA Tour Calendar?
For 2025, Torrey Pines' South Course measures as the longest course at an average of 7,765 yards with the iconic layout having the potential to measure at over 7,800 yards.
This season, it has been used for both the Farmers Insurance Open and the Genesis Invitational due to the fires in Los Angeles, which is where Riviera Country Club is located.
Interestingly, Hideki Matsuyama shot the PGA Tour's scoring record of 35-under at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, which measures as the fourth longest course of the season. It therefore shows that distance doesn't always account for difficulty.
What Is The Shortest Course On The 2025 PGA Tour Calendar?
Measuring at just over 6,800 yards, Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda is the shortest course on the circuit for 2025, with it staging the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Although it's short by professional standards, the protection comes in the form of wind, bunkering and elevation changes. Last year, Rafael Campos won the tournament with a 19-under-par score.
Having pointed out that Matsuyama fired the PGA Tour's scoring record on one of the longest courses, I must point out that TPC River Highlands, which is the second shortest on the calendar, is the only course that has seen a 59 and 58 on the PGA Tour.
In 2024, Cameron Young fired an 11-under score for the magic number, while Jim Furyk, eight years earlier, carded an eagle and 10 birdies for the PGA Tour's only 58. Both came at the Travelers Championship.
PGA Tour 2025 Course Lengths
Ranking
Course
Yardage
Tournament
1st
Torrey Pines South Course
7,765
Farmers Insurance Open
2nd
Caves Valley Golf Club
7,631
BMW Championship
3rd
Quail Hollow Club
7,618
PGA Championship
4th
Plantation Course at Kapalua
7,596
The Sentry
5th
Muirfield Village Golf Club
7,569
The Memorial Tournament
6th
Augusta National Golf Club
7,555
The Masters
7th
Grand Reserve Golf Club
7,506
Puerto Rico Open
8th
East Lake Golf Club
7,490
Tour Championship
9th
Tahoe Mountain Club Old Greenwood Course
7,480
Barracuda Championship
10th
Bay Hill Club & Lodge
7,466
Arnold Palmer Invitational
11th
The Country Club of Jackson
7,461
Sanderson Farms Championship
12th
El Cardonal at Diamante
7,452
World Wide Technology Championship
13th
Albany GC
7,449
Hero World Challenge
14th
TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course)
7,445
RBC Canadian Open
15th
TPC San Antonio Oaks Course
7,438
Valero Texas Open
16th
Vidanta Vallarta
7,436
Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
17th
Memorial Park Golf Course
7,435
Texas Children's Houston Open
18th
TPC Twin Cities
7,431
3M Open
19th
Oakmont Country Club
7,427
US Open
20th
TPC Louisiana
7,425
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
21st
TPC Craig Ranch
7,414
The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
22nd
Tiburon Golf Club
7,382
Grant Thornton Invitational
23rd
Black Desert Resort Golf Course
7,371
Black Desert Championship
24th
Detroit Golf Club
7,370
Rocket Classic
25th
Dunes Golf and Beach Club
7,347
Myrtle Beach Classic
26th
Royal Portrush
7,344
The Open Championship
27th
Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course
7,340
Valspar Championship
28th
Riviera Country Club
7,322
Genesis Invitational
=29th
Colonial Country Club
7,289
Charles Schwab Challenge
=29th
TPC Deere Run
7,289
John Deere Classic
31st
TPC Sawgrass
7,275
The Players Championship
32nd
TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course
7,261
WM Phoenix Open
33rd
TPC Southwind
7,243
FedEx St Jude Championship
34th
The Renaissance Club
7,237
Genesis Scottish Open
35th
Harbour Town Golf Links
7,213
RBC Heritage
36th
Pete Dye Stadium Course
7,210
The American Express
37th
PGA National Champion Course
7,167
Cognizant Classic
38th
Sedgefield Country Club
7,131
Wyndham Championship
39th
Silverado Resort North Course
7,123
Procore Championship
40th
Philadelphia Cricket Club Wissahickon Course
7,119
Truist Championship
41st
Hurstbourne Country Club Championship Course
7,085
ISCO Championship
42nd
Waialae Country Club
7,044
Sony Open in Hawaii
43rd
Sea Island Golf Club Seaside Course
7,005
The RSM Classic
44th
Pebble Beach Golf Links
6,972
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
45th
Yokohama Country Club West Course
6,938
Baycurrent Classic
46th
TPC River Highlands
6,835
Travelers Championship
47th
Port Royal Golf Course
6,828
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
10 Big Name Golfers To Win The Mexico Open
The Mexico Open is a relative newcomer to the PGA Tour schedule, but the tournament dates back to the 1940s and has been won by some huge names...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
7 Signs You Need To Replace Your Golf Equipment
Has your golf gear seen better days? Here are 7 signs that it might need an upgrade
By Carly Cummins Published
-
Luke Clanton Wins Latest College Event Ahead Of PGA Tour Return
The Amateur World No.1 claimed the Watersound Invitational on the collegiate circuit, with Clanton set to make his PGA Tour return at the Congnizant Classic
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Sun Day Red Announces First PGA Tour Ambassador
Tiger Woods' clothing brand has announced their first brand ambassador, with 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year, Karl Vilips, set to don Sun Day Red apparel
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Mexico Open At VidantaWorld Prize Money Payout 2025
Jake Knapp defends his title as players compete for a first prize of over $1m at Vidanta Vallarta
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Registers Surprising Career Low At Genesis Invitational
The four-time Major winner had a weekend to forget on the greens, as he registered the worst third and fourth round putting statistics of his career
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Swapped Drivers Before Genesis Invitational Final Round Victory
Claiming a one stroke win at the Genesis Invitational, it turned out the Swede made a driver swap prior to his final round at Torrey Pines
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Birdies 72nd Hole To Claim Genesis Invitational
Ludvig Aberg won in dramatic circumstances against Maverick McNealy
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Players Pay Tribute To Tiger Woods' Mother With Red Pins At Genesis Invitational
Players at the Genesis Invitational paid tribute to Tiger Woods' mother on Sunday, as they were seen wearing red pins with 'For Tida' written across them
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Genesis Invitational 2025 Final Round Tee Times
Patrick Rodgers is hunting a first PGA Tour title in his 284th start, but he has Ludvig Aberg and Denny McCarthy for company close behind...
By Jonny Leighfield Published