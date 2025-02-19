How Far Does Each Course On The 2025 PGA Tour Schedule Measure?

The PGA Tour is home to some of the biggest names in golf, with the circuit staging its tournaments on a range of different and historic golf courses.

Over the years, the Tour has seen its schedule increase and, for 2025, a total of 47 tournaments and courses will be used. From iconic layouts like Pebble Beach and TPC Sawgrass, to treelined venues, coastal courses and historic country clubs, all 47 provide players with various tests.

Kapalua Plantation Course played host to the opening tournament on the 2025 PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously there are different styles of golf courses, such as parkland, heathland and links, but where courses can stand out is in the length of their layouts, with some testing players via a shorter and narrower construction, or a longer, more forgiving layout.

According to various research, the average course length for amateur golfers sits around 6,100 yards but, for professionals, most courses are around 1,000 yards longer than that.

Below we have taken a look through all 47 courses used on the PGA Tour's schedule for 2025 and ranked them in terms of distance, with 43 of them measuring over 7,000 yards.

Shotlink volunteers measure yardages during the first round of the 2017 WGC Bridgestone Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

One point worth noting is that these are the official yardages from the PGA Tour's website and that, in some circumstances, we have used the official scorecard to list the yardages. The reason for this is that, for Majors championships for example, the yardages aren't listed until the week of the event.

Finally, courses can be lengthened and shortened by changing pin positions and tee boxes. The PGA Tour determines these lengths by using 'Shotlink,' which accurately measures the playing length of each hole during a tournament, thus allowing the Tour to record the exact distance played on a course, counting for factors like pin and tee placement. By using the data, it calculates the overall course length for the tournament.

What Is The Longest Course On The 2025 PGA Tour Calendar?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For 2025, Torrey Pines' South Course measures as the longest course at an average of 7,765 yards with the iconic layout having the potential to measure at over 7,800 yards.

This season, it has been used for both the Farmers Insurance Open and the Genesis Invitational due to the fires in Los Angeles, which is where Riviera Country Club is located.

Interestingly, Hideki Matsuyama shot the PGA Tour's scoring record of 35-under at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, which measures as the fourth longest course of the season. It therefore shows that distance doesn't always account for difficulty.

What Is The Shortest Course On The 2025 PGA Tour Calendar?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Measuring at just over 6,800 yards, Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda is the shortest course on the circuit for 2025, with it staging the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Although it's short by professional standards, the protection comes in the form of wind, bunkering and elevation changes. Last year, Rafael Campos won the tournament with a 19-under-par score.

Having pointed out that Matsuyama fired the PGA Tour's scoring record on one of the longest courses, I must point out that TPC River Highlands, which is the second shortest on the calendar, is the only course that has seen a 59 and 58 on the PGA Tour.

In 2024, Cameron Young fired an 11-under score for the magic number, while Jim Furyk, eight years earlier, carded an eagle and 10 birdies for the PGA Tour's only 58. Both came at the Travelers Championship.

PGA Tour 2025 Course Lengths