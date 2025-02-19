How Far Does Each Course On The 2025 PGA Tour Schedule Measure?

A total of 47 courses are used throughout 2025 on the PGA Tour and, below, we have taken a look at how far each one measures

A range of different of golf courses used on the PGA Tour
The PGA Tour is home to some of the biggest names in golf, with the circuit staging its tournaments on a range of different and historic golf courses.

Over the years, the Tour has seen its schedule increase and, for 2025, a total of 47 tournaments and courses will be used. From iconic layouts like Pebble Beach and TPC Sawgrass, to treelined venues, coastal courses and historic country clubs, all 47 provide players with various tests.

Obviously there are different styles of golf courses, such as parkland, heathland and links, but where courses can stand out is in the length of their layouts, with some testing players via a shorter and narrower construction, or a longer, more forgiving layout.

According to various research, the average course length for amateur golfers sits around 6,100 yards but, for professionals, most courses are around 1,000 yards longer than that.

Below we have taken a look through all 47 courses used on the PGA Tour's schedule for 2025 and ranked them in terms of distance, with 43 of them measuring over 7,000 yards.

One point worth noting is that these are the official yardages from the PGA Tour's website and that, in some circumstances, we have used the official scorecard to list the yardages. The reason for this is that, for Majors championships for example, the yardages aren't listed until the week of the event.

Finally, courses can be lengthened and shortened by changing pin positions and tee boxes. The PGA Tour determines these lengths by using 'Shotlink,' which accurately measures the playing length of each hole during a tournament, thus allowing the Tour to record the exact distance played on a course, counting for factors like pin and tee placement. By using the data, it calculates the overall course length for the tournament.

What Is The Longest Course On The 2025 PGA Tour Calendar?

For 2025, Torrey Pines' South Course measures as the longest course at an average of 7,765 yards with the iconic layout having the potential to measure at over 7,800 yards.

This season, it has been used for both the Farmers Insurance Open and the Genesis Invitational due to the fires in Los Angeles, which is where Riviera Country Club is located.

Interestingly, Hideki Matsuyama shot the PGA Tour's scoring record of 35-under at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, which measures as the fourth longest course of the season. It therefore shows that distance doesn't always account for difficulty.

What Is The Shortest Course On The 2025 PGA Tour Calendar?

Measuring at just over 6,800 yards, Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda is the shortest course on the circuit for 2025, with it staging the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Although it's short by professional standards, the protection comes in the form of wind, bunkering and elevation changes. Last year, Rafael Campos won the tournament with a 19-under-par score.

Having pointed out that Matsuyama fired the PGA Tour's scoring record on one of the longest courses, I must point out that TPC River Highlands, which is the second shortest on the calendar, is the only course that has seen a 59 and 58 on the PGA Tour.

In 2024, Cameron Young fired an 11-under score for the magic number, while Jim Furyk, eight years earlier, carded an eagle and 10 birdies for the PGA Tour's only 58. Both came at the Travelers Championship.

PGA Tour 2025 Course Lengths

Ranking

Course

Yardage

Tournament

1st

Torrey Pines South Course

7,765

Farmers Insurance Open

2nd

Caves Valley Golf Club

7,631

BMW Championship

3rd

Quail Hollow Club

7,618

PGA Championship

4th

Plantation Course at Kapalua

7,596

The Sentry

5th

Muirfield Village Golf Club

7,569

The Memorial Tournament

6th

Augusta National Golf Club

7,555

The Masters

7th

Grand Reserve Golf Club

7,506

Puerto Rico Open

8th

East Lake Golf Club

7,490

Tour Championship

9th

Tahoe Mountain Club Old Greenwood Course

7,480

Barracuda Championship

10th

Bay Hill Club & Lodge

7,466

Arnold Palmer Invitational

11th

The Country Club of Jackson

7,461

Sanderson Farms Championship

12th

El Cardonal at Diamante

7,452

World Wide Technology Championship

13th

Albany GC

7,449

Hero World Challenge

14th

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course)

7,445

RBC Canadian Open

15th

TPC San Antonio Oaks Course

7,438

Valero Texas Open

16th

Vidanta Vallarta

7,436

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

17th

Memorial Park Golf Course

7,435

Texas Children's Houston Open

18th

TPC Twin Cities

7,431

3M Open

19th

Oakmont Country Club

7,427

US Open

20th

TPC Louisiana

7,425

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

21st

TPC Craig Ranch

7,414

The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

22nd

Tiburon Golf Club

7,382

Grant Thornton Invitational

23rd

Black Desert Resort Golf Course

7,371

Black Desert Championship

24th

Detroit Golf Club

7,370

Rocket Classic

25th

Dunes Golf and Beach Club

7,347

Myrtle Beach Classic

26th

Royal Portrush

7,344

The Open Championship

27th

Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course

7,340

Valspar Championship

28th

Riviera Country Club

7,322

Genesis Invitational

=29th

Colonial Country Club

7,289

Charles Schwab Challenge

=29th

TPC Deere Run

7,289

John Deere Classic

31st

TPC Sawgrass

7,275

The Players Championship

32nd

TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course

7,261

WM Phoenix Open

33rd

TPC Southwind

7,243

FedEx St Jude Championship

34th

The Renaissance Club

7,237

Genesis Scottish Open

35th

Harbour Town Golf Links

7,213

RBC Heritage

36th

Pete Dye Stadium Course

7,210

The American Express

37th

PGA National Champion Course

7,167

Cognizant Classic

38th

Sedgefield Country Club

7,131

Wyndham Championship

39th

Silverado Resort North Course

7,123

Procore Championship

40th

Philadelphia Cricket Club Wissahickon Course

7,119

Truist Championship

41st

Hurstbourne Country Club Championship Course

7,085

ISCO Championship

42nd

Waialae Country Club

7,044

Sony Open in Hawaii

43rd

Sea Island Golf Club Seaside Course

7,005

The RSM Classic

44th

Pebble Beach Golf Links

6,972

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

45th

Yokohama Country Club West Course

6,938

Baycurrent Classic

46th

TPC River Highlands

6,835

Travelers Championship

47th

Port Royal Golf Course

6,828

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

