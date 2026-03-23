Houston Open Betting Tips 2026: Three Winning Picks In A Row For Bazza's Best Bets?

This expert betting column has succesfully predicted the winner of the last two tournaments, but can we make it a hat-trick at the Houston Open 2026?

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Bazza&#039;s Best Bets at the Houston Open 2026
Can we make a hat-trick of winners with Bazza's Best Bets at the Houston Open 2026?
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There is plenty riding on our Houston Open 2026 betting tips, as this expert column is currently chasing a hat-trick of winning bets.

Bazza's best bets for the Valspar Championship successfully flagged Fitzpatrick as the winner at the Copperhead Course, thanks to tipster Jonny Leighfield's all-knowing wisdom, adding to Bazza's +4000 winner at The Players Championship the week before (courtesy of Cam Young).

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Houston Open Betting Tips 2026 - Bazza's Best Bets

Tips by...
A headshot of Golf Monthly Instruction Writer Barry Plummer, taken just off the first tee at Sand Moor Golf Club
Tips by...
Baz Plummer

For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

The Long List

Here we are looking for players that rank well in four key stats - Strokes Gained: Approach, approach from outside 200 yards, Strokes Gained: Around The Green and Bogey Avoidance.

These stats correlate nicely with previous winners and create a model profle of a player that can cope with the challenges of Memorial Park.

In terms of course correlation, I am interested in performances at the Riviera Country Club, Quail Hollow, Yas Links, The Renaissance Club, Trinity Forest, Le Golf National and, to an extent, Augusta National.

The links between these clubs may not appear obvious, but essentially they all either require elite short game on tightly cut grass around greens with run offs and heavy undulation or solid approach play that requires you to hit specific quadrants of greens to set up scoring opportunities (or both).

The long list for the Houston Open 2026, based on their season statistics and performances on correlating courses, is therefore:

  • Chris Gotterup
  • Jake Knapp
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Adam Scott
  • Ryan Fox
  • Nicolai Hojgaard
  • Patrick Rodgers

Bazza's Best Bets

Chris Gotterup at the top of his backswing with driver

Chris Gotterup has already won twice on the PGA Tour this season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Top Tip: Chris Gotterup To Win (+2200) @ BetMGM

If we are going to oppose the clear favourite, Scottie Scheffler, I am taking the man who has already lit up the PGA Tour this season with two quick-fire wins - Chris Gotterup.

Gotterup has won the Scottish Open and the WM Phoenix Open on correlating courses in his career, but it's his strong play on approach and around the green that really got me over the line on this tip.

The American ranks 6th for SG: Approach and 19th for SG: Around The Green in this field, gaining strokes throughout the bag and showing very few weaknesses.

He hits a long ball off the tee, which will help on this tough track, so I fancy him to make it three before The Masters.

Jake Knapp reading a putt on the green

Jake Knapp is statistically the best putter in the field over the past three months

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next Best: Jake Knapp To Win (+2700) @ BetMGM

Jake Knapp has looked like winning almost every week this season, finishing in the top-8 four times as well as banking a T11 at the season opener in Hawaii.

He did miss the cut at The Players Championship, which I can forgive considering the volatility of TPC Sawgrass, but he fits the statistical bill nicely.

He is the best putter in this field over the past three months, ranks 8th for driving distance and has gained strokes on approach and around the green in 2026.

With strong form on correlating courses and a solid start to the year under his belt, I can see him going close this week.

The Value Bet: Ryan Fox To Win (+8000) @ BetMGM

Ryan Fox is an interesting option this week, coming in at a big price with plenty of value but also measuring well against the profile.

Fox has won twice on the PGA Tour already and has banked four consecutive top-24 finishes in 2026.

His best was a T7 at the Genesis Invitational a few weeks ago, on a course that correlates well with success here, so that angle looks promising. Fox has form at Quail Hollow and the Renaissance Club, but his stats also put a big tick in the box.

Fox ranks 4th for proximity from 200 yards+, 24th for bogey avoidance , 17th for SG: Around The Green and 12th for driving distance in 2026 - so keep an eye on a decent charge.

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Tips by...
Jonny Leighfield headshot at Autumn/Winter Test Day 2025
Tips by...
Jonny Leighfield

Nicolai Hojgaard hitting an iron shot

Nicolai Hojgaard has had a solid start to his 2026 season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Jake Knapp To Win (+2700) @ BetMGM

I've picked Knapp twice in recent weeks (with good reason) but he's withdrawn before the tournament even started and then missed the cut at The Players.

I'm willing to overlook those two anomalies as his season has largely been outstanding otherwise and his profile perfectly fits this tournament in terms of what you need to win.

A monster driver who is also dynamite on the greens, Knapp finished T27th here last year thanks to some modest stats all around. He ranks highly for SG: Off The Tee and SG: Putting, so as long as he makes the cut, I feel like he should contend.

Pick Two: Nicolai Hojgaard To Win (+4000) @ BetMGM

For similar reasons, I like Nicolai Hojgaard this week. Although he missed the cut after a poor performance last year, I'm backing the Dane to come back strongly in 2026.

He's managed three top-10s this term (one of which I backed him on) and most of his stats suggest his all-round game is in a great place.

Another huge driver who is an excellent putter - highlighted by 1.51 strokes gained on the greens at The Players - Hojgaard should stand an excellent chance of being involved down the stretch on Sunday.

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Player

Event

Price

GM Staff Member

Richard Mansell

Porsche Singapore Classic 2025

+6000

Matt Cradock

Sami Valimaki

RSM Classic 2025

+5500

Jonny Leighfield

Patrick Reed

Dubai Desert Classic 2026

+4000

Elliott Heath

Cameron Young

Players Championship 2026

+3500

Baz Plummer

Eugenio Chacarra

Hero Indian Open 2025

+3500

Elliott Heath

Sergio Garcia

LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025

+2200

Jonny Leighfield

Ludvig Aberg

Genesis Invitational 2025

+2200

Matt Cradock

Laurie Canter

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship 2025

+2200

Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock

Matt Fitzpatrick

DP World Tour Championship 2025

+1600

Matt Cradock

Matt Fitzpatrick

Valspar Championship 2026

+1400

Jonny Leighfield

David Puig

BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025

+1400

Jonny Leighfield

Tommy Fleetwood

Tour Championship 2025

+1200

Jonny Leighfield

Ben Griffin

World Wide Technology Championship 2025

+1200

Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf UK 2025

+900

Matt Cradock

Tyrrell Hatton

Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2025

+900

Jonny Leighfield

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf Virginia 2025

+750

Jonny Leighfield

Rory McIlroy

The Masters 2025

+650

Baz Plummer

Tommy Fleetwood

DP World India Championship 2025

+650

Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield

Scottie Scheffler

PGA Championship 2025

+400

Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath

Rory McIlroy

Amgen Irish Open 2025

+400

Jonny Leighfield

Baz Plummer
Baz Plummer
Staff Writer

Baz joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms - including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. Baz also contributes weekly to the features section, sharing his thoughts on the game we love and the topics that matter most. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.

Baz is currently playing:

Driver: Benross Delta XT

3-Wood: Benross Delta XT

Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid

Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW

Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

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