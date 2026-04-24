Copy My Expert Posture Example To Reset Your Golf Swing And Improve Ball Striking
Posture is a key part of the golf swing but one that amateurs often get wrong, so we asked PGA pro Keith Wood for his advice on finding the right positions
Keith Wood
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There could be a multitude of reasons why your ball striking is not as consistent as you would like, but having a poor posture is almost certainly towards the top of the list for many amateurs.
Often, the issues that result in poor contact start before hitting the golf ball - but by making a few simple alterations you can play better golf in 2026.
With the help of PGA professional and Top 50 Coach Keith Wood, who has taught golfers for more than 30 years, you can identify your posture problems and address them (pardon the pun) with actionable tips that will help you cut your handicap...
How To Perfect Your Posture In The Golf Swing
Think of posture as the axle to a wheel – or the centre to your swing. Get it wrong and the swing becomes inefficient and challenging.
This image (below) shows a good posture - the optimum back angle supported by enough knee flex to counter the tilt. This is good for balance and stability, and allows you to make the best use of the ground through your legs.
A good tilt also produces good arm hang, directly under the shoulders. Get this right and it will have a positive effect on the mechanics of your backswing.
My arms are hanging roughly vertically and the club comes out at an angle through the hands. This automatically sets my wrists in a position where they can create some angle in the backswing by hinging.
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See how complicated poor posture looks in the image below.
The spine angle is too upright, my arms are hanging too close to my legs with minimal wrist angle and my weight has shifted into my heels, creating a sitting position – hardly a dynamic base from which to prepare for an athletic move like the golf swing.
Problems at impact often stem from a bad start at set-up. In the image (below), you can see a poor impact position with the pelvis tucking under and moving towards the ball.
There is no body rotation through the ball and the hands are too high at impact, which makes it extremely difficult to square the clubface.
Balance would also be challenged in this kind of move as the whole body shifts towards the ball and onto the toes of the feet. Achieving a centred strike is almost impossible and the dreaded shank becomes highly possible.
The final image from an aerial view is a simple visual of where your weight should be when addressing the golf ball.
If you have the correct tilt from your spine angle, and the optimum knee flex to balance that tiIt, as in the first image at the top of the article, then your balancing point will be where I have laid my golf club on the ground.
This balancing point should be under the balls of your feet (not in the heels or toes) and in an athletic position from which you can perform efficiently.
Baz joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms - including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. Baz also contributes weekly to the features section, sharing his thoughts on the game we love and the topics that matter most. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Baz is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT
3-Wood: Benross Delta XT
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
- Keith WoodTop 50 Coach
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