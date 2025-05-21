Rory McIlroy Confirmed For First Ever Start In India

Rory McIlroy will make his first ever professional start in India later this year, it has been confirmed.

The 2025 Masters champion will headline the brand new DP World India Championship, which takes place at Dehli Golf Club from October 16-19.

The new tournament will feature a $4m purse, which will be the largest ever prize pool for a professional golf tournament in India.

McIlroy's participation follows Bryson DeChambeau's first ever pro start in the country earlier this year at the Asian Tour's International Series India. The nation also hosted the Hero Indian Open in late-March, where Eugenio Chacarra won his first DP World Tour title.

“I’m excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I’ve always wanted to explore," McIlroy said.

“I’m proud to play in the inaugural DP World India Championship. I’ve always enjoyed playing a global schedule and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country.

"This is a great opportunity, and I can’t wait to play in front of Indian golf fans.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

McIlroy is a strong supporter of global golf and called for India to host an elite men's event last year.

"You know, if this global tour somehow comes to fruition in the next few years, could you imagine bringing the best 70 or 80 golfers in the world to India for a tournament or, you know, that - I think would change the game and the perception of the game in a country like that," he said ahead of the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic.

"So again, there's so much opportunity out there to go global with it, and I've said this for the last few months, but golf is at an inflection point, and if golf doesn't do it now, I fear that it will never do it and we'll sort of have this fractured landscape forever. As I said I hope it all works out."

This news follows the recent announcement that McIlroy will play the Australian Open in December for the first time in 11 years, while he has also committed to the 2026 staging.

The five-time Major champion and career grand slam winner currently ranks 2nd in the world. His next start is set for the Memorial Tournament next week after his recent T47 finish at the PGA Championship.