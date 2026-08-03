Bazza's Best Bets At The Wyndham Championship 2026: Rising Star Can Continue To Shine
Our resident betting expert, Baz Plummer, shares his best bets for the Wyndham Championship as the regular PGA Tour season draws to a close and the playoffs loom
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Our resident betting expert, Baz Plummer, shares his best bets for the Wyndham Championship as the regular PGA Tour season draws to a close and the playoffs loom