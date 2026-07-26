Jackson Koivun Wins 3M Open In Third Professional Start

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Jackson Koivun held a three stroke lead going into the final round of the 3M Open and, thanks to a five-under final round 66, he secured a PGA Tour win in his third professional start.

Carding rounds of 64, 68 and 61, the 21-year-old sat at 20-under through the first three rounds and, although World No.1 Scottie Scheffler was chasing him down, Koivun never looked under pressure as he produced a bogey-free round on Sunday.

3M Open Leaderboard

-25 Jackson Koivun (66)

Jackson Koivun (66) -22 Scottie Scheffler (63)

Scottie Scheffler (63) -20 Hideki Matsuyama (64)

Hideki Matsuyama (64) -20 Brian Harman (65)

Brian Harman (65) -20 Denny McCarthy (66)

Denny McCarthy (66) -20 Chandler Phillips (67)

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