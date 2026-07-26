Jackson Koivun Wins 3M Open In Third Professional Start

Jackson Koivun led going into the final round, with the 21-year-old producing a five-under 66 to win by three strokes from World No.1 Scottie Scheffler

Matt Cradock&#039;s avatar
By
Last updated

Jackson Koivun fist pumps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jackson Koivun held a three stroke lead going into the final round of the 3M Open and, thanks to a five-under final round 66, he secured a PGA Tour win in his third professional start.

Carding rounds of 64, 68 and 61, the 21-year-old sat at 20-under through the first three rounds and, although World No.1 Scottie Scheffler was chasing him down, Koivun never looked under pressure as he produced a bogey-free round on Sunday.

3M Open Leaderboard

  • -25 Jackson Koivun (66)
  • -22 Scottie Scheffler (63)
  • -20 Hideki Matsuyama (64)
  • -20 Brian Harman (65)
  • -20 Denny McCarthy (66)
  • -20 Chandler Phillips (67)

Updates from...

A close up of Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
<