Jackson Koivun Wins 3M Open In Third Professional Start

Jackson Koivun held a three stroke lead going into the final round of the 3M Open and, thanks to a five-under final round 66, he secured a PGA Tour win in his third professional start.
Carding rounds of 64, 68 and 61, the 21-year-old sat at 20-under through the first three rounds and, although World No.1 Scottie Scheffler was chasing him down, Koivun never looked under pressure as he produced a bogey-free round on Sunday.
3M Open Leaderboard
- -25 Jackson Koivun (66)
- -22 Scottie Scheffler (63)
- -20 Hideki Matsuyama (64)
- -20 Brian Harman (65)
- -20 Denny McCarthy (66)
- -20 Chandler Phillips (67)
Updates from...
Matt Cradock