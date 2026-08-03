When I watch professional golf, especially Majors, there's a natural feeling of inspiration, of wishing my game could be more like that. Those drives that carry most of the hole. Those crisp irons into the green. Those wedge shots that zip.

And I know as a mere mortal, I'll never close the gap between my game and theirs. That's why I don't try to. Instead, I look for patterns. The things that, if we applied them to our game, could move us closer to our score goals.

That's why I'm not looking at how I can replicate their swings. I'm looking for how I can replicate their thinking.

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Take Your Medicine

I had already noticed this theme over the weekend but the play-off is where it landed hardest. Two extra holes, both played down the 18th. Both of them with a player in trouble.

The first being Shiho Kuwaki, who pulled her drive into deep grass short of a bunker. A major championship so close she could almost touch it. And no shot at the green. She took her medicine, got herself back in play and then stuck her shot in to about three feet. And holed it. Par saved, play-off extended.