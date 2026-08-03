Why You Need To Try The Latest Golf Collection From Mack Weldon

As someone who manages the golf apparel side of things at Golf Monthly, over the last few years it has become clear just how many brands there are out there releasing high-quality golf apparel. Not only do you have the big brands like Nike, adidas, FootJoy but also more niche ones like B.Draddy, Holderness & Bourne and many more.

I can now add a brand called Mack Weldon to that list because I recently got to try out the new golf collection and I must say it is outstanding. Modeled above by a golf broadcaster you will undoubtedly know, Shane Bacon, the quality is immediately noticeable thanks to the feel of the fabrics used and the feel of the construction as well. The stitching is excellent and each piece was comfortable and well thought out. No unnecessary labels, logos or anything like that, just simple performance.

Looks-wise the collection has versatility at its core. All the pieces I got sent work on and off the golf course with the Harrington Jacket and Tech Linen Quarter Zip in particular looking great everywhere. Additionally it is great to see a variety of colors and polo designs to choose from so there is something for everyone.

As I am sure you've gathered, I've become a big fan which is why I wanted to tell you about Mack Weldon and I think you need to try it too. Below are some of my top picks from the collection...