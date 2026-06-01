Memorial Tournament 2026 Betting Tips: Bazza's Best Bets At Muirfield Village

After an exciting end to the Charles Schwab Challenge, we swiftly move on to Jack's place as the best players in the world convene at Muirfield Village for the Memorial Tournament.

With a strong field assembled, despite Viktor Hovland withdrawing, there are plenty with chances of taking this latest Signature Event on the PGA Tour.

After crunching the numbers and following the trends, our resident betting expert has narrowed them down to two top tips that he believes can contend this week...

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Memorial Tournament 2026 Betting Tips

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Bazza's Best Bets

Top Tip: Ludvig Aberg To Win @ BetMGM

Ludvig Aberg can perhaps consider himself unlucky not to have already won on the PGA Tour this season.

His form has been seriously impressive, with five top-5 finishes in just 12 starts in 2026.

Two of those came in big events on the Florida Swing, which is often a great place to look for correlation with this event, so I'm high on his chances to contend again.

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His two starts here have yielded a T5 and T16 finish, so he clearly understands how to navigate this tough track.

That's unsurprising considering he ranks 4th for SG: Tee To Green, 1st for approaches from 200 yards+, 5th for par-5 scoring average and 21st for SG: Around The Green this season on the PGA Tour.

The putter has cost him at times this year, but if he can fire up the flat stick I fancy him to go close again.

Ludvig Aberg has been in sensational form this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Value Tip: Nick Taylor To Win @ BetMGM

Nick Taylor doesn't get enough respect, in my opinion. He is a 5-time PGA Tour winner and one of the most consistent players on tour this season, so I'm siding with him at Jack's place this week.

Taylor was right in contention as the field moved into the back-nine at Aronimink Golf Club, during the 2026 PGA Championship, highlighting his ability to play tough, Major-style golf courses well.

The Canadian was fourth in this event last season and has made 13 out of 14 cuts in 2026, but it's his short game that gives me the most confidence.

Taylor ranks 10th for SG: Around The Green this season, which in turn has helped him to limit the number of bogeys on his card (ranks 11th for bogey avoidance).

If he can find greens in regulation this week, he will have a great chance - but when he, like the rest of the field, miss their fair share I fancy him to scramble well enough to stay in contention.

Nick Taylor is a serial winner with a great short game (Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks

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Tips by... Tips by... Elliott Heath News Editor

Pick One: Collin Morikawa To Win @ BetMGM

The World No.7 has had a stop-start year after tweaking his back at The Players Championship, and he recovered well with a T7 at The Masters and a T4 at the RBC Heritage while still feeling fragile.

Morikawa only played twice in May, but he did make the cut at Aronimink to finish T55 in the PGA Championship. After two weeks off, he arrives at a course where he has good history.

The Californian has twice been runner-up at Muirfield Village so it clearly fits his game nicely. He has a win already this year at Pebble Beach and I think he could go close again this week.

Pick Two: Nick Taylor To Win @ BetMGM

The Canadian comes into the Memorial in good form after a brilliant PGA Championship where he entered the final round in T2nd and just two back of Alex Smalley's lead.

He fell back a bit on Sunday to finish T26th but it was a continuation of a solid season. Taylor was T14 and T9 at the Truist and Cadillac Championships in his two previous starts, and he has only missed one cut in 14 tournaments this year.

Taylor was 4th here at Muirfield Village last year so he looks like a strong contender.

Tips by... Tips by... Matt Cradock News Writer

Pick One: Rory McIlroy To Win @ BetMGM

Following on from his break after the PGA Championship, McIlroy returns to action at an event and a course he is yet to win at. This might sound like a negative, but The Memorial Tournament is one trophy he will want to add to his incredible CV.

Finishing T7th at Aronimink Golf Club, while not having his best stuff, the 36-year-old missed The Memorial Tournament last year, but has previous in this event. In 2024, he finished T15th despite a final round 76. The year prior, he was T7th and hasn't finished outside the top 20 since 2019.

Hosted by Jack Nicklaus, McIlroy will want to add his name to the elusive Roll of Honor.

Pick Two: Ben Griffin To Win @ BetMGM

The American seems to have re-found some form in 2026, following a poor run of results that included three straight missed cuts in March.

Since finishing T10th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Griffin has a solo third at the Cadillac Championship, a T14th at the PGA Championship and produced a T3rd at last week's Charles Schwab Challenge.

That T3rd came as a defending champion and, heading to Muirfield Village, Griffin finished solo second in 2025, therefore I am hoping he will replicate that form 12 months on.

Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Pick One: Matt Fitzpatrick To Win @ BetMGM

Fitzpatrick is enjoying arguably the year of his career and has to be considered one of the favorites at any of these Signature Events.

But what sets him apart this week, in my eyes, is the fact he possesses that much sought-after blend of power and accuracy off the tee and he's regularly gaining strokes in all three other areas.

Put simply, he's one of the most in-form players on the PGA Tour right now. Fitzpatrick has also managed three top-10s at the Memorial Tournament throughout his career, so it's somewhere he has fond memories of.

If not Scheffler, I can see Fitzpatrick standing next to Jack Nicklaus on Sunday afternoon.

Pick Two: Chris Gotterup To Win @ BetMGM

For very similar reasons, Chris Gotterup is my sleeper pick this week. An absolute monster with driver in hand, he makes up for a relative lack of accuracy with sheer power off the tee.

His approach stats have been excellent for a while and his putting numbers have been superb of late.

Missed cuts here in 2023 and 2024 (his only two appearances at the Memorial) might unnerve some, but Gotterup was a different player then and three PGA Tour wins prove that.

Two top-10s and three more top-25s in his past six starts highlight Gotterup's form, and I can see a top-10 in his future at Muirfield Village.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record