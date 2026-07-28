AIG Women's Open 2026 Betting Tips: Favorite And Outsider Picks For Royal Lytham

It's hard to believe that golf's Major season is almost at an end, with the AIG Women's Open playing as the conclusion to the year.

Taking place at Royal Lytham & St Annes, a star-studded field is heading to Lancashire, where some notable names have won around the historic links before.

Gary Player, Seve Ballesteros and Ernie Els are just some of the famous faces from the men's game to secure victory here, while Annika Sorenstam, Catriona Matthew and Georgia Hall also earned coveted wins.

Royal Lytham & St Annes last staged an AIG Women's Open in 2018, when Hall shot a five-under-par final round to earn a maiden Major by two strokes.

For 2026, Miyu Yamashita comes in as defending champion, having