I’m absolutely certain that a large percentage of the men I play golf with are using golf clubs that are too heavy for them. I see the same bad shots, the powerless push fade that boomerangs to the right, the destructive pull straight left. Ball flights that don’t seem to get enough height or flight.

Golfer after golfer that’s fighting against a heavy steel shaft that just doesn’t square up through the hitting area with any real power. It’s those macho male egos getting in the way. The ‘I’m strong enough to hit them’ attitude. What a total nonsense this is!

These golfers are destroying their chances of playing well, or at least consistently well. They are using clubs that are effectively scorecard wreckers. Equipment that they bought because it was stamped with Regular, Stiff, or even worse, Extra Stiff on the shaft.

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Some will have bought steel-shafted clubs decades ago when it suited them at the time, some still using them knowingly in denial of any loss of ability, others acquired clubs as second-hand purchases off a mate but never really thought about the suitability to their own, unique swing.

The most common scenario I see are the retired golfers in their sixties or seventies who have been playing with the same equipment for a decade or more. With the greatest respect, your strength and athleticism just isn’t what it used to be with each decade that you age. There’s a natural biological depreciation as you get older.