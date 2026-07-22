Senior Open 2026 Betting Tips: Can Zach Johnson Go Back-To-Back?

If at times there were some unfamiliar names at the top of the leaderboard at Royal Birkdale, there should be plenty of household faces challenging at the ISPS HANDA Senior Open Championship.

A field full some of the biggest names in the sport will tee it up on the Kings Course at Gleneagles - headlined by defending champion Padraig Harrington who claimed his fourth senior Major at the US Open last month.

The Irishman is playing for the seventh week running but is loving every second of it, and after becoming just the fifth player to win The Open and Senior Open with last year's victory he'll again be one of the men to beat.

Tournament favorite though is another Claret Jug winner in Zach Johnson, who is making his Senior Open debut having just turned 50 and arrives after already bagging a Major at the recent Senior Players Championship (now known as the Kaulig Companies Championship).

Johnson is the +400 (4/1) favorite after a scintillating start to life on the PGA Tour Champions, with another Open champion Stewart Cink next best at +650 (13/2) after he won the first two senior Majors of this season.

They're two of a number of high-profile debutants this year, with another being 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson (+1600), while Jamie Donaldson (+2000) returns to Gleneagles where he won the Ryder Cup for Europe in 2014 - albeit on a different course.

Ernie Els (+2200) is another big name in the field, while Darren Clarke (+2500) returns to the same course he won the Senior Open on back in 2022 - beating a warm order favorite that year in Harrington.