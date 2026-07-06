One Missed Putt Cost Ben Kohles $300,000... But His Final-Hole Collapse Cost Him An Awful Lot More

With one hole to play at the 2026 John Deere Classic, Ben Kohles held his fate in his own hands and a maiden PGA Tour title was looming.

Yet, a few short moments later, Kohles walked away from the 18th green at TPC Deere Run slightly stunned and undoubtedly wondering how on earth his victory challenge collapsed like that.

After crunching a drive into the A1 position at the par-4, the University of Virginia alumnus had 175 yards remaining. He took out an 8-iron looking to hit the heart of the green and give himself a birdie chance which could have decided the tournament there and then.

Worst-case scenario at that point, Kohles could have two-putted and entered into a playoff with tournament co-favorite Chris Gotterup, thus guaranteeing himself at least the $959,200 for finishing second.

However, the 36-year-old pulled his approach in regulation and his golf ball ended up in the drink out to the left.

Still, it wasn't over. Following some clever dropping, Kohles ended up with a putt from almost 50 feet to force extra holes. He missed, costing him more than $800,000 as he dropped into at least a share of second.

Kohles' nightmare finish didn't stop there, though. With a putt from inside three feet left and a check for $783,200 waiting, he rammed the ball past before tidying up thereafter to ultimately end in a tie for third.

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The five-time Korn Ferry Tour winner left the John Deere Classic with prize money of $466,400.

Still, it more than doubled his PGA Tour earnings for 2026 to date ahead of 10th start in a row at this week's ISCO Championship - opposite the Genesis Scottish Open.

Speaking afterwards, Kohles was far from downbeat regarding the experience - instead choosing to focus on the positives.

He said: "I mean, I'm proud of the way I played. I played awesome all week. You know, obviously sucks to just have that happen on the last hole, but hey, you know, learned a lot about myself.

"Me and my caddie are doing such a good job, and it's only going to make me better going forward.

"You know, still not done yet. Going ten in a row playing [this] week at ISCO, so hopefully I can keep the momentum rolling and try to get it done..."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kohles has been jumping between the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour this term, with a fifth win on the latter arriving last month at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Since then, he's finished T29th at the Canadian Open, T23rd at the US Open and T19th at the Korn Ferry Tour's Memorial Health Championship.

In good form at the moment, Kohles admitted he feels optimistic about his chances of earning a first PGA Tour success very soon, despite what happened on the 72nd hole at the John Deere Classic.

Ben Kohles does media after rinsing his approach and double-bogeying the 72 hole to lose by 2 shots:"Golf is a tough game. I’ve just got to keep putting myself in these positions. Obviously was able to get it done a month ago on the Korn Ferry and it wasn’t quite my time yet… pic.twitter.com/6orwRJ27IKJuly 6, 2026

He said: "Honestly, I felt really good. Yeah, of course, feeling a little extra nerves coming down the stretch, but yeah, I knew I just need to do play solid and obviously not have that happen on 18, and it would have been fine.

"It is what it is. Golf is a tough game. I've just got to keep putting myself in these positions.

"Obviously was able to get it done a month ago on the Korn Ferry and wasn't quite my time yet out here, but I know that day is going to come."