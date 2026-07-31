15 Golf Accessories Professional Golfers Carry That You Need To Carry
All good golfers carry these accessories so it makes sense for you to do so as well right?
When it comes to golf, it is better to be prepared from my experience. Whether you walk or use a golf cart when playing, golf bags these days have a multitude of pockets so you can carry everything you might need during your round. Indeed an added element is the weather as well which can change at the drop of a hat, so having that compact rain jacket, or some sun tan lotion for protection is hugely important.
A case in point is professional golf, there is a reason why the top players carry a lot. Obviously they often have big cumbersome staff bags which houses everything for them, but the 15 accessories I've picked out below are non-negotiables and they will fit in pretty much any stand bag or cart bag on the market. Obviously some of my picks below are more important than others, a good golf glove, good tees and a laser for example are three accessories I cannot play without. Other selections are more specific, such as some protein bars for energy, plasters for possible blisters and discomfort, or a good sharpie to mark your golf ball. Without further ado, let's dive into the selections you need to carry.