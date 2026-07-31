15 Golf Accessories Professional Golfers Carry That You Need To Carry

When it comes to golf, it is better to be prepared from my experience. Whether you walk or use a golf cart when playing, golf bags these days have a multitude of pockets so you can carry everything you might need during your round. Indeed an added element is the weather as well which can change at the drop of a hat, so having that compact rain jacket, or some sun tan lotion for protection is hugely important.

A case in point is professional golf, there is a reason why the top players carry a lot. Obviously they often have big cumbersome staff bags which houses everything for them, but the 15 accessories I've picked out below are non-negotiables and they will fit in pretty much any stand bag or cart bag on the market. Obviously some of my picks below are more important than others, a good golf glove, good tees and a laser for example are three accessories I cannot play without. Other selections are more specific, such as some protein bars for energy, plasters for possible blisters and discomfort, or a good sharpie to mark your golf ball. Without further ado, let's dive into the selections you need to carry.