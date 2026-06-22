Travelers Championship 2026 Betting Tips: Bazza's Best Bets At TPC River Highlands

The US Open is now in our rear-view mirror and there is no time to breathe as we head straight to another PGA Tour signature event in the form of the Travelers Championship.

Rory McIlroy is planning to skip his third signature event of the season, but there is still a strong field on show including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

Anyone who listened to the Golf Monthly Tour Issue podcast this week, which you can see in the video below, will know that I believe the value to be in a group of players priced +4000 or higher.

I want to highlight JJ Spaun, JT Poston, Aaron Rai and Justin Rose, who are all great prices this week and options that I will certainly be exploring on a course that rewards consistently solid ball striking, but for my best bets card I've punted for four names that I believe can get the job done at TPC River Highlands...

Travelers Championship 2026 Betting Tips

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Bazza's Best Bets

Top Tip: Scottie Scheffler To Win @ BetMGM

Obvious, right? Well, in my defence, it's hard to make a case for him not to win this week.

It's been a while for Scheffler since his last win, at least by his standards, as he hasn't handled a trophy for 12 events.

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That 'barren' spell does include six top-four finishes including two runner-ups, however, and his course form at TPC River Highlands suggests he will likely be that close again.

In his last three starts here he has won in a play-off and finished inside the top-6 on the two other occasions.

His form on correlating courses, like Sedgefield Country Club and East Lake, is also fantastic and I would be gobsmacked if he wasn't in the top-5 by the end of play on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler has a great record here and is arriving in red hot form (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next Best Tip: Si Woo Kim To Win @ BetMGM

Si Woo Kim has been threatening to win all season and I believe he could finally get over the line this week.

The South Korean star has posted two runner-up finishes and a pair of third place efforts in his 17 starts this season so far, but he has also been inside the top-10 on eight occasions.

We know that Si Woo plays his best golf on courses where the scoring goes low and he can fill up the scorecard with birdies, but he is also an incredibly accurate driver of the golf ball.

That is crucial at TPC River Highlands, so this should be a course he excels on. Bizarrely, his course form isn't great, other than a T11 a number of years ago, but he is playing some of his best golf right now and I fancy him to buck that trend.

He won the Wyndham Championship on a course with great correlation, so we know you can do it, Si Woo!

Si Woo Kim often contends in low scoring tournaments on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Value Tip 1: Alex Fitzpatrick To Win @ BetMGM

Alex Fitzpatrick has taken to life on the PGA Tour like a duck to water - and it looks like he is having a fantastic time.

He has made seven PGA Tour starts which include a win, a top-5, two top-10s and two top-25s. That run of great form covered three signature events and two Majors, on some very tough golf courses, so he has already shown his immense potential on this stage.

He ranks 7th for driving accuracy, 10th for SG: Approach and 11th for SG: Tee To Green in the last three months, so has the perfect profile for the TPC River Highlands test.

I am so confident that Alex Fitzpatrick will get a win by the end of 2026, I just hope I am on him when he inevitably gets over the line.

Value Tip 2: Ryan Gerard To Win @ BetMGM

Ryan Gerard will be disappointed not to have won at the Memorial Tournament on one of the toughest golf courses outside the Major Championships.

He was sublime at Muirfield Village, but that's not his only great performance this year. He was second again at the opening event of the year in Hawaii and the week after at the American Express - so has three runner-up finishes on his CV in 2026.

I will forgive him a missed cut at the US Open on a tough track because TPC River Highlands should suit him down to the ground.

He is a fairly accurate driver of the ball who hits plenty of greens in regulation and putts well, so should have no problem setting up the necessary birdie opportunities, but can he take the chances when they present themselves?

Encouragingly he ranks 10th for birdie average on the PGA Tour this season, so we could see him go close once again.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks

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