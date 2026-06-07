The Memorial Tournament Live Updates And Leaderboard: Sam Burns One Of Four Tied For Lead At Muirfield Village

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TOMMY IN TROUBLE AT 17 Tommy Fleetwood is in some trouble at 17. His first finds the rough left by a fairway bunker, and his second isn't any better, into the right rough with over 90 yards still to go at the par-4. Now his third. It's a brutal lie... and into a greenside bunker. He gets close to holing it from there, but doesn't and that's a bogey.

FITTING FOR 50TH This has turned into quite the occasion for a special anniversary of the Memorial Tournament - it's 50th. Could we really be heading to a five-way playoff? With holes running out, it's a distinct possibility.

FINAL GROUP AT 16 Sam Burns has a long, long birdie putt at 16 to take the lead. It has a little too much speed, but you'd back him to make his par. Next up is Poston from a slightly shorter distance. It's closer and that absolutely will be a par. The last of the final group with a birdie chance at 16 is Gerard. Can he take advantage and seize the initiative? It's another lengthy one - and it drifts past too. All three make par and we move onto the 17th.

CLARK MAKES IT FIVE AT THE TOP! Wyndham Clark joins the party at the top of the leaderboard, which now extends to five, with his second consecutive birdie, at the 16th. It's anyone's guess which way this one will go!

FOUR TIED AT THE TOP! At the same hole Tommy Fleetwood converted the eagle putt to give him the lead, Sam Burns has his own chance to do the same and take the solo lead. It goes right, though, but his birdie looks assured. Before that, playing partner Ryan Gerard shows him how it's done with a birdie to tie the lead, as does the last of the three in the group, Poston, before Sam follows suit. Four tied at the top!

TOMMY ON TOP What a turnaround we have here. After Wyndham Clark gets himself into a tie for the lead with JT Poston, Sam Burns and Ryan Gerard, Tommy Fleetwood converts his eagle attempt at the 15th to take the solo lead! Could he be poised to win his second PGA Tour title? 239 yards to 4 feet 🎯Tommy Fleetwood has the lead to himself with this eagle @MemorialGolf.📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/o7U8z3R0xUJune 7, 2026

FOUR TIED AT THE TOP! Wyndham Clark birdies the 15th and there's a four-way tie at the top!

WOW, TOMMY FLEETWOOD! Tommy Fleetwood might be about to blow open the Memorial Tournament leaderboard. The Englishman is on nine-under, one back of co-leaders Ryan Gerard, Sam Burns and JT Poston, but a brilliant approach from 240 yards at the par-5 15th leaves him within five feet of an eagle!

BRILLIANT FROM POSTON You simply have to hand it to JT Poston. After leaving an 18-foot birdie putt at the 14th, he rolls it in as though he's not just frittered away a four-shot lead in the previous 13 holes. That brings him back into a tie for the lead at -10 and maybe it will kickstart his challenge.

NICELY PLAYED, JT A gap wedge for JT Poston at 14 is the choice for his approach, and that's good enough. He finds the green, rather than the blue of the stream, and he should make at least a par from here.

SAM GETS LUCKY At 14, Sam Burns almost finds the water with his tee shot, but it stays up. It may look serene, but Muirfield Village isn't done showing its teeth just yet... (Image credit: Getty Images)

POSTON LOSING GRIP Poston's poor final round continues with another bogey at the 13th when his missable par putt does just that. He's now T2 having led by four just a few hours ago.

ERRATIC POSTON JT Poston is taking the scenic route to the green at 13. After his tee shot landed near a tree, his second is inches from a greenside bunker, leaving him standing in it as he prepares for his third. The result isn't too bad, but it's hardly a gimme for his par putt. Soon after, Ryan Gerard has a long birdie chance to tie the lead at the same hole, but it drifts right. (Image credit: Getty Images)

BURNS MISSTEPS AT 13 At 13, Sam Burns's approach lands on the green but well short of the pin. To make matters worse, it catches an undulation and rolls even further back.

POSTON WOBBLING After losing his outright lead of four within the first 12 holes of the final round, you get the feeling JT Poston could do with a good tee shot at 13 to settle the nerves. It doesn't happen though, his ball flying right and towards some trees...

BOGEY FOR POSTON! At the same hole Gerard saves par, there's no such joy for Poston with another bogey to move into a tie for the lead at 10 under. He's thrown away a four-shot lead in the final round...

GERARD OUT OF TROUBLE AT 12 Ryan Gerard eyes a gigantic birdie putt at 12 which would draw him level with Poston at the top of the leaderboard. It runs out of steam well short, though, and he may even struggle to make a par from there... I needn't have worried. He rolls it into the center of the cup and he remains T2.

SETBACK FOR WYNDHAM Immediately after dragging himself into a tie for second with a birdie at 11, Wyndham Clark has a setback with a bogey at 12.

CLASSY, RORY! Rory McIlroy isn't doing enough to earn his maiden Memorial Tournament title, but he's still proving he's a class act. Here he is handing a young fan a memento of her visit to Muirfield Village. Mid-round gift for this lucky fan 🥹 pic.twitter.com/DbvtAaad9DJune 7, 2026

GERARD UP TO T2 We now have three in pursuit of Poston just one behind at 10 under. Ryan Gerard joins Sam Burns and Wyndham Clark with a nice birdie putt at the 11th. Moments later, at the same hole, Poston maintains his advantage with par.

MISSED CHANCE FOR BURNS? Sam Burns finds himself in the rough at the par-5 11th. It's a great opportunity for a birdie if he can do something with his third here... It barely makes it onto the green though, and now it looks more likely he'll have to settle for a par.

TOMMY AND WYNDHAM IN THE MIX Tommy Fleetwood cranks the pressure up on Poston just a little more with a birdie at 11 to take him to -9, just two behind. Playing partner Wyndham Clark also birdies 11 to move to -10.

BURNS RUNNING HOT While Poston went one over on the front nine, including a bogey thanks to a lip-out at the ninth, Burns has been piling the pressure on. He made three birdies to close the gap to one at 10 under. Others in contention include Wyndham Clark and Ryan Gerard.