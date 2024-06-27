The ‘Postage Stamp’: A Closer Look At The Infamous Eighth Hole At Royal Troon
The eighth hole at Royal Troon, known as the 'Postage Stamp' for its extremely narrow green, is one of the most revered holes in golf
The eighth hole of the Old Course at Royal Troon Golf Club, known as the ‘Postage Stamp’, is one of the most revered – and feared – holes in golf.
Royal Troon returns as host of The Open Championship this year, with the par-3 eighth set to add to its fabled history at golf’s oldest Major.
Originally called ‘Aisla’ for the island off the coast that’s visible from the tee box, the eighth hole at Royal Troon became known by its current moniker after William Park Jr – a two-time Championship winner in the 1880s – compared the hole’s tiny putting surface to that of a postage stamp.
“A pitching surface skimmed down to the size of a postage stamp,” Park famously wrote in Golf Illustrated.
The Postage Stamp is 123 yards from the championship tees and is not only the shortest hole of the course, but also the shortest to be ever played at The Open Championship.
At this year’s Open, the Postage Stamp could break the record once again, with the opportunity to play as short as 99 yards with forward tees and a front pin location.
Despite its length, the hole is one of the trickiest at Royal Troon and provides a unique test for golfers.
“It’s the possibilities,” English golfer Paul Casey told TheOpen.com. “The variation in score, the chance of a double bogey or a birdie, right there, just a millimetre difference.”
The eighth tee is perched on one of the highest spots at Royal Troon, hitting down to an extremely narrow green.
The green is protected by five bunkers, including a rectangular trap guarding the left edge known as ‘the coffin’, making finding the putting surface crucial.
The hole has the ability to punish even the most elite pros like Tiger Woods, who suffered a triple-bogey six in the final round of the 1997 Open, which ultimately put an end to his chances of winning the title.
The hole has earned the respect of many professionals over the years, due to its unique architecture and ability to challenge the best in the world.
“The Postage Stamp is great architecture," said Paul McGinley, who is the only golfer to hit two holes-in-one at The Open.
“It's not about distance, it's about course management, it's about shaping a shot, it's about touch and feel.”
Henrik Stenson, the last man to lift the Claret Jug at Royal Troon in 2016, said: “You hit a good shot, you make two, you hit a bad one you can walk away with a five. You can have a three-shot swing on a pitching wedge.
“If you're the kind of fan that wants to see carnage I can highly recommend going out to that eighth hole and sitting in that grandstand on a difficult day.”
Phil Mickelson, who was Stenson’s closest rival in the 2016 Open, added: “The Postage Stamp is a perfect example of how you can challenge the best players in the world.”
At this year’s Open, the Postage Stamp will be surrounded by an L-shaped grandstand that can house 1,500 spectators.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
