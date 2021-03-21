A package set of clubs are a great way to introduce novices to the game of golf but, with so many on the market, which ones are the best? We take a look here.
The Best Package Set Offers
When introducing someone to the game of golf, a package set is your best, and cheapest, option. This is because you are provided with all the basics: a set of golf clubs and a bag.
With more and more people taking up the sport, brands are releasing some excellent starter sets. There has never been a better time to purchase a package set of clubs.
But which ones are the best? We take a look here.
Rife RX2 Package Set – £499 at American Golf
The RX2 Package Set features a driver, fairway woods, 6 iron – sand wedge, putter and stand bag all for under £500! This is a perfect set for anyone just starting the game as the clubs provide great forgiveness for those off centre strikes. Includes a one year warranty
Cobra XL Speed Men’s Golf Package Set – Graphite –
£1,099 £699 at Scottsdale Golf
The Cobra set features the same array of clubs as the Rife. However, features a cart bag as opposed to a stand bag. Cobra is one of the most recognised brands in golf and to get a full set with bag for £700 is an absolute steal.
MacGregor DCT2000 Golf Club Package Set With Golf Bag – £359 at Amazon
The MacGregor set features extremely forgiving and oversized clubs that are ideal for beginners. Featuring a full set up, the MacGregor can either be purchased as a stand bag or a cart bag.
Callaway Golf Warbird 14 Piece Package Set – £799 at American Golf
Callaway is one of the most established brands in golf, with their warbird set one of the most recognised in their collection. Not only do you get a full set up of Callaway clubs, but also an Odyssey putter, Callaway cart bag and headcovers to protect the clubs.
Ben Sayers M8 Package Set – £239 at Amazon
The Ben Sayers offers lots of versatility with the package set available in either graphite or steel shafts and a cart or stand bag. The set has been designed with forgiveness in mind as you receive a driver and three fairway woods.
When purchasing a package set you should take a few factors into consideration: cost, quality and looks should play a key part in your decision process.
On that basis, we recommend the Rife RX2 Package Set and the Cobra XL Speed Men’s Golf Package Set. Both offer tremendous value for money, with both being recognised golf brands.
Another suggestion would be the Ben Sayers M8 Package Set: offering great versatility and forgiveness, it would make a great starter set for beginners to the game.