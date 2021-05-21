Check out some of the best golf shoes on display during the 2021 PGA Championship

The Best Golf Shoes At The PGA Championship

Golf shoes are one of the most important parts of every golfer’s equipment setup, after all, the shoes are the only part of the body that stays in contact with the ground throughout the swing.

The professionals of course know this which is why they go to great lengths to find the best golf shoes for them, not only from performance, grip and stability standpoints, but also in terms of aesthetics. They have to look good especially on the world stage.

So it comes as no surprise that there were lots of excellent golf shoes on display at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, and below we have gone into some of our favourites.

Under Armour Spieth 5 SL Golf Shoes

We recently tested the Spieth 5 golf shoes and the five star rating tells its own story. The cutting-edge and unique styling is what you notice first obviously but performance is not just skin deep.

As you would expect the technology involved here is innovative and pioneering. For example the shoes have a new and unique 3D moulded footbed that features an additional wrap over the inside and top of the foot. This helps create a fit that is tailored to your specific foot shape. Incredible right?

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Seersucker NRG Shoes

Brooks Koepka turned up at Kiawah Island in the new Air Zoom Infinity Tour Seersucker shoes and we are huge fans. Sometimes Nike really thinks outside the box with its designs but these have shown some restraint in the form of island inspired accents, Palmetto tree graphics and inspiration from the state of South Carolina.

They are also made from Seersucker fabric and have excellent grip, stability as well as traction.

FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow Golf Shoes

The Tarlow shoe from FootJoy’s Premiere Series was out in full force at Kiawah Island, especially on the feet of Ian Poulter (pictured above), and Justin Thomas.

Released earlier this year, the Premiere Series shoes seek to combine modern technology and craftsmanship, with a classic design. The Tarlow clearly ticks off this brief as they are sophisticated, stylish and refined, whilst also offering a comfortable fit and good platform for the swing.

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes

He may not have been turning heads because of his usual trousers, but Erik Van Rooyen was gaining attention through some stellar golf and his Ecco golf shoes. They are the new Biom H4’s and the design is made from the finest materials, packed with performance, and could easily become your go-to golf shoe for seasons to come.

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoes

It was difficult to tell if Louis Oosthuizen was wearing the standard Pro/SL or the Pro/SL Carbon golf shoes from FooyJoy, but regardless the all-white finish looked outstanding, especially when the sun came out.

Additionally, given the overall quality of performance on offer from these shoes, as shown by our testing, it should come as no surprise that both are some of the best-selling golf shoes in the game.

Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoes

Worn by several adidas staff players like Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele, the ZG21 has quickly become a fan out on Tour and it isn’t hard to see why.

With the combination of lightness, comfort, grip and a sporty look available in a variety of different colours, it truly has all boxes ticked.

