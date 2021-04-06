We take a look at what the world number one is wearing out on the golf course.

What Is Dustin Johnson Wearing?

World number one and The Masters defending champion, Dustin Johnson has been signed with adidas for the majority of his career now. The relationship first started back in 2007 and despite reports that he might move to Nike in 2016, Johnson dismissed those rumours by signing a new contract with adidas that year.

adidas regularly pushed the boundaries of technology and fashion with bold designs that not only receive looks around the golf course, but also perform at the highest level. Additionally many also have sustainable constructions thanks to recycled materials too.

This week at The Masters this will all be on display with his scripting for the event.

adidas Painted Stripe Polo

On Thursday Johnson has pushed the boat out with this Painted Stripe polo in pink. It has a couple of nice features to help DJ stay cool at Augusta, such as the AeroReady fabric which manages sweat and the mesh panels that allow air to circulate around the body. The extra-soft feel of the polo means it is perfect for those warm days on the golf course.

adidas No-Show Polo

On Friday Johnson has kept things simple with a No-Show polo. It too has excellent moisture management capabilities and it is also made from 50% recycled polyester as part of adidas’ aim to end plastic waste.

adidas Ultimate365 3-Stripes Tapered Pants

Paired with the two polos above, over the first two days play Johnson will wear Ultimate365 3-Stripes pants. We included these on our buyer’s guide on the best golf trousers because they are designed with extra stretch in the waistband for full freedom of movement so you can truly unleash your mobility on the golf course. The moisture-absorbing fabric also helps keep you dry for the days play too.

adidas Go-To Golf Polo Shirt

Assuming Johnson makes the cut he will wear a Go-To polo on Saturday. Part of the PRIMEGREEN line of apparel, this polo is made from 89% recycled content.

We think it looks good and has versatility as a huge plus point too because it is the kind of polo that can be used absolutely anywhere, without compromising on performance when the time comes to hit golf shots.

adidas Go-To Five Pocket Pants

A staple model out on Tour – one that also featured in our best golf pants guide – these adidas Go-To’s are a top design. DJ will wear these on Saturday and they are made with 95% recycled nylon.

adidas Primeknit Polo

During the final round Johnson will wear this Primeknit polo in a Navy finish. As you would expect from the name, it is made from Primeknit, which is a fabric that combines strength, performance and comfort. Additionally the all-important 50+ UV factor gives protection from the suns harmful rays and the striped design looks very sharp.

adidas Warp Knit Cargo Pants

Paired with the Primeknit polo are these Cargo Pants, also in navy.

These utility-style trousers have a Warpknit construction which is light and breathable to keep DJ cool as he performs. They are also stretchy and perfect for athletic movements such as Johnson’s swing.

Adidas Tour360 XT

Throughout the week Johnson will wear the adidas Tour360 XT’s and he has worn this model for quite some time now. We think they are one of the best looking shoes on the market and also one of the most comfortable too because of the Boost cushioning that runs from heel to toe. We found the grip to be outstanding too thanks to the X-Shaped lugs and eight cleats.

TaylorMade Tour Preferred Glove

As a TaylorMade staff player he will use the top model glove made by the brand, the Tour Preferred model. It’s made from AAA Cabretta Soft Tech leather and it’s ultra-thin for maximum comfort and feel. The leather delivers a wonderful tackiness that means grip on the club in excellent.