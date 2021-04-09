We take a look at the 7 best shoes we've seen so far at the Masters as the best in the men's game descend on Augusta National.

The 7 Best Shoes At The Masters

You’ve got to look the part to play the part at Augusta National.

As brands everywhere release special edition gear to mark the first men’s major of the year, there were plenty of great looking golf shoes on show this year.

We take a look at some of our favourites so far.

Adidas Codechaos Golf Shoes

As worn by Justin Rose during his stunning round of 65 on Thursday, the Adidas Codechoas shoes were released in 2020 and we quickly a popular choice on Tour.

While they come in some bold colour choice, the Codechaos feature an upper made of multi-layer mesh, giving the shoe a unique texture while enhancing durability and breathability. This also keeps them extremely lightweight which is perfect for out on the course.

Rose has opted for the more subtle colourway so far this week, but there are some bolder colours out there to suit different tastes.

FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow Golf Shoes

As worn by Justin Thomas throughout the week at Augusta National, these classic FootJoy shoe come with all the best 2021 technology too.

They use a calfskin croc print accent in the saddle area that is complemented by a natural leather welt and contrast stitching to provide a sophisticated aesthetic.

Two other models were released with FootJoy’s Premiere series offering the same sort of classic design and excellent comfort.

Puma Ignite PWRAdapt Caged

Worn by Puma ambassadors Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland throughout Masters week, the Pwradapt Caged shoes are the latests shoes in Puma’s ever-growing and ever-popular collection.

They’re available in black and a grey/white colourway and are a spiked shoe providing ample grip even in the soggiest conditions.

The design is very unique while the Pwradapt traction pods on the outsole provide excellent 360-degree support and stability from any lie. The full-length Ignite cushioning is a huge plus point too.

Adidas ZG21 Shoes

Another great pair of Adidas shoes on show this week, the Adidas ZG21 shoes are being worn by Xander Schauffele. These shoes are lightweight and have a low profile, providing a solid foundation for every shot.

They are also made from 50% recycled materials, continuing Adidas’ goal to end plastic waste in their production.

Cuater The Wildcard Leather Golf Shoes

Worn by Spain’s John Rahm this Masters week, the Wildcard Leather shoes are inspired by Southern California.

They’re a lightweight, spikeless, golf shoe that is said to provide all of the performance benefits a golfer needs.

A SweetSpot Cushioning System adds comfort to the shoe that has been designed with the simple, casual style.

Nike Air Max 90 G Shoes

Worn by Tommy Fleetwood throughout the week at Augusta National, the Nike Air Max 90 G shoes are one of the best spikeless shoes currently on the market.

This is, as Nike describe it, the OG icon from Nike’s shoes range with a few additions for golf. The integrated traction and waterproof lining make this classic streetwear look ideal for golf.

They’re available in black, white, grey and green as well as the limited edition pair pictured above.

Nike Air Jordan 4 Golf Shoes

Bubba Watson has been wearing Nike Air Jordans out on the PGA Tour in 2021.

He put these stunning green soled versions on his Instagram at the start of the week. Paired with his pink driver, he’s certainly been hard to miss at Augusta National this week.