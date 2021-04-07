We take a look at what five-time European Tour winner is wearing out on the golf course.

What Is Tommy Fleetwood Wearing?

A force to be reckoned within world golf, Tommy Fleetwood has five wins on the European Tour and is a Ryder Cup regular.

However, he is yet to win on the PGA Tour and is yet to win any of golf’s four Majors.

The Englishman has been with Nike since turning professional in 2010 and has continued to wear their clothing even after the company stopped making equipment in 2016.

He was a free agent until the end of the 2020, when he signed a lucrative deal with TaylorMade to use its equipment.

Related: Tommy Fleetwood What’s In The Bag

This week at The Masters, Fleetwood will be displaying some of Nike’s newest golf apparel.

What Is Tommy Fleetwood Wearing?

Nike NRG MSTR Polo

A bold and eye catching design, The Nike Polo shirt has a sweat-wicking design, ideal for the hot and often muggy conditions at Augusta National at this time of year and its ability to be worn stylishly on and off the golf course makes it one of Nike’s best golf shirts.

It comes in four base colours, black, white, grey and cyber green, each having a different accent colour on the lines. Presuming Fleetwood makes the cut, we expect to see all four colours on display at Augusta National.

Nike Flex Golf Trousers

We believe he will be wearing Nike Flex golf trousers throughout the week in a number of different colours. While these trousers offered a classic, tailored look they provide a great amount of comfort and stretchiness thanks to the Flex fabric Nike use.

The slightly tacky texture on the inner waistband also keeps the shirt tucked in nicely, a lovely bit of attention to detail by the designers at Nike.

Nike Air Max 90 G Shoes

Throughout the week, Fleetwood will be wearing the Nike Air Max 90 G shoes, one of the best spikeless shoes currently on the market.

This is, as Nike describe it, the OG icon from Nike’s shoes range with a few additions for golf. The integrated traction and waterproof lining make this classic streetwear look ideal for golf. They’re available in black, white, grey and green so expect Tommy to use these to match his outfits across the week.

Nike Heritage86 Washed Golf Cap

We think Tommy will stick with the black version of this classic cap for the week. But it is also available in blue and white so he might coordinate accordingly.

Nike Stretch Woven Belt

Fleetwood will also wear this Nike Stretch Woven Men’s Golf Belt which is incredibly stretchy for a comfortable fit on the course.