We round up all the limited edition equipment launched for the Masters by all the major brands.

Limited Edition Equipment Launched For The Masters

When the first major of the men’s season comes around, many of golf’s biggest brands release limited edition equipment and apparel to mark the special occasion.

Here we have at look at some of the best gear to have been released ahead of the 2021 Masters.

Dustin Johnson Limited Edition Spider Putter

After his record breaking victory in 2020, TaylorMade has launched a Dustin Johnson Spider Limited Commemorative Edition Putter for the 2021 championship.

The design is built to mirror the exact specifications of DJ’s winning Spider.

A solid black crown is absent of any sightline, allowing him to aim with the topline while promoting reliance on feel at address during the putting stroke.

Related: Dustin Johnson What’s In The Bag

The limited edition putter also has a short slant hosel, a SuperStroke GT 1.0 grip and two 9g weights placed in the heel and toe.

The putter has been in the bag for 13 of Johnson’s 24 PGA Tour wins including the 2020 Masters and the two victories leading up to it.

Buy Now UK at American Golf for £379

Buy Now US at TGW for $499

Cobra Limited Edition Radspeed Drivers

Alongside the new driver likely to be in Bryson’s bag come Thursday, Cobra has introduced a Limited-Edition Majors Collection of its new Radspeed and Radspeed XB drivers.

Related: How To Watch The Masters

The limited edition drivers feature a bold, green colourway and come equipped with a Project X Hzrdus Smoke Green Small Batch shaft with custom black and green Lamkin Crossline Connect grips.

There will also be three more limited edition Radspeed drivers to be launched across the rest of 2021 in line with the PGA Championship, US Open and Open championships taking place later in the season.

Buy Now US at TGW for $529

Bettinardi Launches Spring Classic Collection

Chicago-based Bettinardi has launched its Spring Collection in time for the first major of the year.

Alongside a bunch of new merchandise, Bettinardi has created an all-new BB14 110 CU putter. With its copper face insert, two-tone platinum finish and custom green leather grip and matching headcover, its certainly a gorgeous looking putter.

Bettinardi are only making 350 of them worldwide and it is its second limited run putter of 2021 so far. They are available directly from its website.

Puma Moving Day Clothing

For the 2021 Masters, Puma athletes Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland will wear the brand’s Moving Day gear, a line of clothes named after the most important day of the golfing weekend.

The head-to-toe collection pays homage to the year’s first major and its signature colours.

Included are Puma’s new Ignite Fasten8 and Proadapt Delta shoes, both of which will be worn by DeChambeau and Woodland across the week.

Related: The Masters Betting Tips

Buy Now UK Puma Proadapt Delta at Scottsdale Golf for £139

Buy Now UK Puma Ignite Fasten8 at American Golf for £99

As well as apparel, Puma has released two limited edition bags to mark the first major of the year.

The LE Vlx Puma x Vessel Stand bag and the LE Cobra x Vessel Ditsy Tour Stand Bag are available with pops of green and Cobra crown logos that accompany the Moving Day clothing range.

TaylorMade Season Opener Collection

TaylorMade has released its Season Opener collection to mark the start of the first men’s major of the year.

With its staffer Dustin Johnson returning to Augusta National as defending champion, the brand have pulled out all the stops to mark the 2021 edition.

The centrepiece of the collection is the white and green staff bag with some stunning touches that include a ‘Hello Patrons” message to acknowledge the return of Patrons to this year’s event and a flowering peach on the valuables pocket in honour of Augusta’s 3rd hole.

Buy Now UK at American Golf for £529

The collection also arrives with some limited edition head covers – like the blade putter head cover pictured below – and other accessories which will be available for a limited time.

US Buy Now at TGW for $49.99

New Nike Shoe Colours For The Masters

Just in time for this year’s Masters, Nike have released the Masters NRG Pack featuring a new colour option in three of the brand’s most popular shoes.

In the pack, the Air Zoom Victory Tour 2, the Air Max 90 G – worn by Tommy Fleetwood – and the Air Zoom Infinity Tour have all been given a colourway inspired by the Masters.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £119

Adidas Stan Smith Masters Golf Shoes

One of the most iconic trainers in the world has been given a golfing overhaul to celebrate the 2021 Masters.

To make the shoe ideal for golf, Adidas have added a rubber spikeless outsole with traction inspireed by the shoe’s orginal sole design.

To align with Adidas’ mission to end plastic waste, the upper is made with its proprietary Primegreen material, which means a minimum of 50-percent recycled content.

While the green colour aligns with the brand’s environmental statement, it also coincides with the colours of the first men’s major of the year.

Buy Now UK at Adidas for £85