The team at Arccos have plotted Dustin Johnson’s final round at the 2020 Masters and have provided a series of fascinating stats around his record breaking victory.

The Stats That Show How Dustin Johnson Won The 2020 Masters

Dustin Johnson’s 20-under par final score at the 2020 Masters broke a huge number of records in the process.

The most significant was that it broke the 72 hole scoring record around Augusta. Johnson’s 268 strokes across four rounds broke the previous record of 270 held by Tiger Woods (1997) and Jordan Spieth (2015).

Johnson’s Sunday 68 was also his 11th sub-par round in a row at Augusta, breaking another one of Tiger Woods’ records at Augusta National.

The team at Arccos have plotted DJ’s final round 68 and, using their new Strokes Gained Analysis software, have highlighted some of his keys to success at the 2020 Masters.

All of the strokes gained analysis compares Johnson’s game to fellow Tour professionals and it was on the tee where he found most of his gains against the field.

In his Sunday round of 68 alone, Johnson gained +1.9 strokes off the tee compared to an average Tour Pro. This was thanks to a mixture of his distance – he averaged 308 yards for the round – and his accuracy where he hit 79% of fairways compared to a Tour pro’s average of 54%.

His best drive of the day, a 349 yard bomb on the 9th (see below), only left him with a gap wedge to the green and, despite it only leading to a par, it put him in position on one of the hardest holes at Augusta to make par at worst.

Johnson’s approach game during his final round at Augusta gained him +1.4 strokes against the average Tour pro.

It was on approaches between 100-150 yards where he was most impressive, gaining +0.8 shots on the seven approaches he had within this distance.

He hit 72% of greens in regulation in his final round last year, a marginal gain to the 67% averaged on the Tour.

Interestingly, of the five greens he missed, four of them were short of the green, likely an intentional ploy around Augusta where going long of greens can be doubly punishing.

Johnson’s short game during his final round last year was one area where he struggled compared to an average Tour Pro, losing -0.5 strokes in chips between 0-50 yards.

It was on the 2nd hole (below) where he missed the green from inside 50-yards when, from an awkward angle, he chipped into the bunker for his third shot.

Being the champion he is however, Johnson made up-and-down from the sand and he gained +0.8 strokes on the average Tour pro out of bunkers.

Finally, his work on the greens on Sunday last year gained Johnson +1.6 strokes on the average Tour pro.

Johnson was lethal inside 10ft all week and he gained +0.9 strokes on his final round alone.

He had eight one-putts compared to the average of six and zero three-putts in his final round 68 was key to his success across the championship.

All of these stats combined led to Johnson’s record breaking week at Augusta, gaining +4.3 shots on Sunday alone and winning wire-to-wire.

Impressive as they are, these stats still show where Johnson can look to improve going into this year’s Masters.

Undoubtedly, if he can find his powerful and accurate driving, tidy approach game and consistent putting again this week he’ll be well in contention to retain his green jacket.