Which Honma Clubs Are Right For Me?

Famous for their craftsmanship and quality, Honma have been making golf clubs since 1959 where it all began in a small shop in Yokohama, Japan. Fast forward 60 years and Justin Rose has put the brands clubs in the bag and Paul Casey and Patrick Reed have also put Honma clubs in there too.

Which models from the Honma clubs range will suit your game? Check out the current line-up in the 2020 Honma clubs range designed for golfers of all abilities, and click the links for further information.

Honma TR20 460cc Driver
Price: £599

Feature near-total carbon body’s and lightweight titanium frames

Sole features three strategically positioned weights, with a possible of five weight options (3, 6, 9, 12, 15g)

Hosel incorporates the Non-Rotating System to allow eight possible loft and lie adjustments

Will Suit: Designed for those golfers looking for premium performance with renowned craftsmanship

Read our full Honma TR20 460cc Driver review

Honma T//World XP-1 Driver
Price: £599

Feature near-total carbon body’s and lightweight titanium frames

Sole features three strategically positioned weights, with a possible of five weight options (3, 6, 9, 12, 15g)

Hosel incorporates the Non-Rotating System to allow eight possible loft and lie adjustments

Will Suit: Designed for those golfers looking for premium performance with renowned craftsmanship

Read our full <nHonma T//World XP-1 Driver review

Easy-to-square, draw-biased design

Innovative Double Slot Sole across the club head

Honma’s exclusive Five Fang Technology – with three fang-like tabs in the crown and two in the sole – provides a fast and efficient structure

Lightweight ET40 carbon crown ensures a low centre of gravity (CG)

15g weight pad is strategically positioned to provide an optimum launch

8-setting adjustment of Honma’s non-rotating hosel

Ultra-lightweight, hand made Vizard shafts are engineered to provide more swing speed

Honma TWorld 747 Fairway Wood
Price: : £309

Designed to provide golfers with a high trajectory and maximum distance.

A 9g outer weight combined with an inner 20g weight creates a low and deep centre of gravity that enables golfers to launch the ball high into the air, without affecting their distance.

The fairway wood is available in 15°, 16.5°, 18° and 21°

Will Suit: Golfers looking to hit the ball higher with a fairway wood.

BUY NOW (UK): Honma TWorld Fairway for £309 from Scottsdale Golf

Read our full Honma TWorld 747 Fairway Wood review

Honma T//World XP-1 Fairway Wood
Price: £309

Easy-to-square, draw-biased design

Innovative Double Slot Sole across the club head

Lightweight ET40 carbon crown ensures a low centre of gravity (CG)

15g weight pad is strategically positioned to provide an optimum launch

Ultra-lightweight, hand made Vizard shafts are engineered to provide more swing speed

Will Suit: Golfers who prefer a slightly larger profile for a fairway wood.

747 UT has been designed to lower the centre of gravity.

This is combined with the strategic weight placement in the head to provide greater accuracy and flight the ball in whatever way the player desires.

Will Suit: Golfers who want a premium hybrid.

Honma T//World XP-1 Hybrid
Price: : £269

Easy-to-square, draw-biased design

Innovative Double Slot Sole across the club head

Lightweight ET40 carbon crown ensures a low centre of gravity (CG)

15g weight pad is strategically positioned to provide an optimum launch

Ultra-lightweight, hand made Vizard shafts are engineered to provide more swing speed

Thin, fast 455 steel face

Will Suit: Higher handicap golfers thanks to its forgiving profile.

Honma TW-U

Using tungsten weights and a cast face material, the Honma TW-U is designed to be a softer utility iron that also delivers on distance from a variety of lies.

Maraging C300 steel in the face helps launch the ball higher and therefore land softer.

A slightly larger head than normal, the centre of gravity has been carefully placed to ensure forgiveness.

Honma TW-U
Price: : from £175 per iron

True player’s distance iron with game improvement playability.

Forged S35C steel body with an L-cup face

Tungsten weighted pocket cavity to create speed-enhancing forgiveness

Feature a low centre of gravity and high MOI

Will Suit: Quality ball-strikers who seek a bit more forgiveness

Honma TR20 V
Price: from £175 per iron

Modern cavity back design which will be appealing to the better player

Forged from soft S20C carbon steel

Tungsten weighted pocket cavity to create speed-enhancing forgiveness

Feature a low centre of gravity and high MOI

Will Suit: Golfers seeking a players iron aesthetic in a game-improvement body.

Read our full Honma TR20 Vreview

Honma T//World XP-1 Irons
Price: £969

Thin, fast club face throughout the set

Hollow long irons feature a tungsten sole weight, while short irons have a deep cavity

High MOI is achieved with a low, deep CG

Honma T//World XP-1 Irons Review

Verdict: A premium-looking iron that is very inviting behind the ball. Fast, forgiving and just generally easy to strike cleanly and get the ball up in the air from a variety of lies.

Will Suit: Many golfers will be suited to these irons.

Honma Tour World TW-MB Rose Proto
Price: £1,159

Designed to get as close to the specifications Rose used to win the Farmers Insurance Open in 2019.

Blade that has an upright, playable feel, and a slightly narrower sole width

Will Suit: Only the finest ball-strikers and players should use these irons.

Designed with a thinner upper portion of the face which, along with the I-SOLE, helps with turf interaction.

Excessive spin is suppressed to offer greater control and shot-making options.

The C-SOLE, which is across the 56°, 58° and 60° wedges, has a thicker design on the upper portion of the head for greater versatility.

Which models from the Honma clubs range will suit your game?

