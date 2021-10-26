We take a closer look at some of the premium brand's new garments, which includes a number of fashionable mid layers

Best Oscar Jacobson 2021 Autumn Winter Apparel

The leaves are changing colour, the nights are drawing in, and the temperature is dropping. This can only mean one thing: it’s time to get your off season golf wardrobe in order.

When the weather takes a turn for the worse, not only do you need to be kept warm and dry, but you have to be able to trust your clothing to work with your golf swing.

Oscar Jacobson, a brand that boasts a rich heritage in fashion tailoring, ticks all the boxes; its traditional, contemporary designs are popular with club golfers and trusted by many of the world’s best players.

The premium collection also features an impressive range of technologies, whilst luxurious yarns and fabrics ensure no matter what the weather throws at you, be it wind, rain or a biting frost, you’ll remain comfortable out on the fairways.

And of course, if you can beat the weather, you can beat the competition – and you’ll enjoy your golf all-year round.

Here, we take a look at some of the very best items from the Oscar Jacobson 2021 Autumn Winter Apparel range.

Oscar Jacobson Trapp Hooded Pullover

+ Comfortable, tailored fit

+ Water repellent

– Some may feel the hood is a distraction

The Trapp hoodie is more likely to appeal to a new generation of golfer.

This is not to say today’s discerning player won’t give wearing one some thought, only hooded tops will never win everyone over.

We, however, are not one of those that needs to be convinced. Golf, after all, is a sport, and we love the athletic look – plus it’s smart.

The panelled hood has a contemporary, tailored look and carries vertical Oscar Jacobson branding.

Meanwhile, the inner fleece and moisture wicking outer layer guarantees comfort and performance, which is enhanced by the fit of the hoodie itself.

In other words, it may be a hoodie, but it’s tailored perfectly for the golf swing.

If we were to pick a favourite colour, it would be the white/navy (pictured), which will look nice and bright on those gloomy winter afternoons.

However, there are three eye-catching colours to choose from, including navy/black and black/teal.

Oscar Jacobson Lodstock Mid Layer

+ Excellent freedom of movement

+ Modern finish

– Some golfers may desire more warmth

The Lodstock is another new addition to Oscar Jacobson’s 2021 Autumn Winter Apparel range – and it’s a mid layer that’s sure to be hugely popular.

It’s made from a technical lightweight stretch fabric, that traps warm air against the skin to regulate body temperature.

For golfers who tend to resist adding layers until it’s absolutely necessary, this should be your go-to garment, as it’s mightily effective in keeping out the chill.

Should you get one of those rare sunny winter days, the Lodstock is easy to pull on and off, and will store away neatly in the side of your golf bag.

In terms of looks and style, the contrast colour in the arm panels delivers a fresh modern finish.

It’s a garment that’s likely to appeal to a wide range of golfers, and one that can be matched easily with other items of clothing.

Oscar Jacobson Randal Gilet

+ Everyday fashion look

+ Provides excellent warmth

– Some golfers won’t like their arms being exposed

Gilet, bodywarmer, sleeveless jacket… however it’s labelled, Oscar Jacobson’s Randal is a terrific layer to have at your disposal.

One of the beauties of this garment is it’s versatility – it just suits so many weather conditions, bar perhaps driving rain.

What’s more, it looks great off the course, too. Just try not wearing this when you pop out to the gym, or down the shops.

On the fairways, the contrast side panels deliver a flattering fit and freedom of movement.

If you’ve got your jumpers and jackets sorted, and you want something a little different, this is the mid layer for you.

Why did you wait so long before investing in a golf gilet?

Oscar Jacobson Wainwright Sweater

+ Thick lining but also lightweight

+ Premium feel

– Some may want more modern styling

If you’re going to play no matter what the weather is doing, you need a functional and protective mid layer.

Oscar Jacobson’s Wainwright lined sweater top is exactly that, plus it’s lightweight and has that premium finish to really bolster its appeal.

Robust without being bulky and hindering the golf swing, we found the Wainwright incredibly warm, yet it remained comfortable throughout the round, which is down to its breathable membrane.

It also features an elasticated hem and tapered cuffs, while the contrasting colour block design gets the nod, too.

Oscar Jacobson Warwick Sweater

+ Extra fine yarn enhances soft feel

+ Versatile performance

– May not suit the younger golfer’s eye

If the winter weather stayed relatively pleasant, you’d be happy wearing this classic sweater, which is woven from high quality Zegna Baruffa Italian Merino Wool, pretty much all of the time.

A golf sweater is a must have, but what sets the wonderfully versatile Oscar Jacobson Warwick zip neck apart is its supreme comfort – it’s incredibly soft.

With the OJ logo on the left sleeve and back neck, you have one stylish sweater, one that looks as good on the course as it does around the clubhouse.

With Christmas not far off, you’d do well to put this sweater on your list.

Oscar Jacobson Davenport Trousers

+ Lightweight

+ High level of breathability

– May feel too snug for some

There was a time when golf trousers lacked style – you needed them, of course, but more often than not you’d end up wearing something baggy and bland.

With Oscar Jacobson’s Davenport trousers, you’re certainly going to look the part, and they’ve also been tailored for golf.

We love the lightweight feel, and because they’ve been constructed with a four way stretch fabric, they’re extremely comfortable.

So whether you’re mid swing or bending down to read a putt, you’re guaranteed comfort.

Meanwhile, it features a branded internal gripper to the waistband to keep your shirt in place.

Two rear and two front pockets, plus an extra tee pocket gives you plenty of space for all those items you like to keep close by.

Oscar Jacobson Preston Jacket

+ Adjustable velcro sleeves prevent unwanted encroachment

+ Highly breathable

– Bland styling

Designed to offer freedom of movement and provide full waterproof protection, the Preston will keep you warm and dry in even the most adverse weather conditions.

This lightweight jacket is constructed from a highly breathable technical fabric, too, so you won’t find yourself getting hot and sweaty, which is always a worry when you have to pull on the ‘serious’ stuff.

The adjustable velcro cuffs and elasticated drawstring also offer size flexibility, helping you to find the perfect fit.

Should you find black waterproofs a touch uninspiring, you can always rely on OJ fort a splash of colour, and we’re a big fan of navy.

Oscar Jacobson Barton Polo

+ Stretchy feel

+ Geo design is on trend

– Some may want lighter colour options

Just because the cold weather is on the way, it doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to a new polo shirt.

The Barton is certainly one of our favourites – bold, stylish, and, yes, a little different.

This stretch knitted performance garment features a striking all over geo print design.

Even if you have to combine it with one of Oscar Jacobson’s mid layers, it’s exceptionally breathable.

