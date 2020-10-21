We’ve identified some of the best novelty golf head covers that will help you to stand out from the crowd

Best Novelty Golf Head Covers

In the below list we’ve identified some of the best novelty golf head covers that will help you to stand out from the crowd.

On tour Tiger Woods has his 'Frank' head cover and novelty covers are actually more popular than some might think.

They're great as gifts, prizes or to add some colour and personality to your bag.

While they might not be for everyone, there is a big market out there and we've picked some of our favourites including sports-themed ones, animals, film characters or some that are equally eye-catching to spice up your golf bag.

Additionally be sure to take a look at our other golf gear guides to fill any gaps you have in your setup - such as the best golf accessories or best golf bags.

NFL Set of Three Head Covers

Love the NFL and want to show your team support whilst out on the course? These offerings have got you covered.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $49.99

Winning Edge Novelty Golf Club Head Cover - Chris DiMarco Gator

Aligator fan? This head cover is unique and very cool. The signature of American Chris DiMarco is also stitched into the cover. Winning Edge also have plenty of other options available including a John Daly Lion one.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £34.99

Longridge Boxing Glove Wood Head Cover - Red

Made from durable synthetic materials, this driver head cover is perfect for all boxing fans. It's very reasonably-priced too.

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £9.95

Winning Edge Pink Panther Head Cover

Winning Edge Pink Panther Head Cover

A design famously used by Paula Creamer. The 2010 US Women's Open champion, a 10-time LPGA Tour winner, is known as the Pink Panther and has used a very similar head cover for most of her career.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £34.99

UK View all Winning Edge headcovers at Scottsdale Golf

PRG America's Florida Highway Head Cover

PRG designs and manufactures bespoke golf accessories of the highest quality, but the company strives to deliver these with an affordable price tag. They craft covers for putters, woods and alignment sticks as well as providing designs that vary from different parts of America. For example you can get California and Texas highway versions of the putter above along with several other designs.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $34.99

UK View Now PRG headcovers at Amazon

Does this headcover look familiar to you? That's because this is the one that Tiger Woods uses! Do you need any other excuse to buy it? Probably not. We like this Daphne's model so much we also featured in our guide on the best golf headcovers too.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $26.03

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £24.99

Craftsman Golf Birdie Birds

Every single golfer loves making birdies and these covers from Craftsman Golf can help you achieve a positive mindset. These birdie head covers are available for drivers, woods, hybrids and the putter.

US Buy Now at Amazon from $19.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon from £17.99

Odyssey Funky Golf Putter Head Covers

Odyssey is one of the most popular putter brands and these high quality, cool head covers can match your putter nicely. There's plenty of different options to choose from in blade and mallet versions. Speaking of which take a look at the best Odyssey putters too.

UK Buy Now at Amazon

Creative Novelty Golf Driver Head Cover With Sock - Batman

Superhero fan? Bring some character to your golf game with this cool Batman head cover.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £32.95

Creative Covers for Golf Batman Mallet Putter Cover

Sticking with Batman, how about getting him to keep your mallet putter safe as well?

US Buy Now at Amazon for $16.97

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £17.07

Winning Edge Sergio Garcia Bull Golf Head Cover

Sometimes known at 'el toro', Sergio Garcia used a bull head cover earlier in his career. The autograph of the Ryder Cup's all-time points scorer is stitched into this one.

Alternatively if you need something to fill your new head cover, be sure to check out our guides on the best golf drivers, best fairway woods, or best golf hybrid clubs.

UK Buy Now at Gamola Golf for £22.99

Golf Giddy! Emoji Monkey Head Cover

This cute monkey will help put a smile on your face every time you hit a bad shot. How can you be angry with that face accompanying you?

US Buy Now at Amazon for $15.85

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £17.84

Creative Covers Hedgehog Driver Head Cover

Just like the monkey above, how can you not have a smile on your face with this little hedgehog looking at you?

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $34.99

