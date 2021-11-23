Best Iron Headcovers 

People tend to scoff a bit at iron headcovers but, when you’ve splashed out a large chunk of your hard-earned cash, then you want to look after them and, for anyone carrying or using a trolley, there is a lot of clanking around with your irons.

Aaron Rai uses them on tour and his reasons are particularly valid and, if it’s good enough for a European Tour winner, then it’s good enough for you.

“I grew up in very much a working-class family, and golf has always been a very expensive game,” Rai said. “I started from the age of four and my dad used to pay for the equipment, pay for my memberships, my entry fees. And it wasn’t money that we really had, to be honest, but he’d always buy me the best clubs.

“When I was about seven or eight my dad bought me a set of Titleist 690 MBs, and they were like £800-1000, just for a set of clubs for a kid. I cherished them. When we used to go out and practise, he used to clean every single groove afterward with a pin and with baby oil. To protect the clubs, he thought it would be good to put iron covers on it. I’ve pretty much had iron covers on all of my sets ever since just to appreciate the value of what I have, and it all started with that first set.”

Pro-Tekt 10-Piece Velcro Iron Headcovers Specifications RRP: £26.95/offers Reasons to buy + 10 individual covers

You have 10 individual headcovers here, going from 4-iron to lob wedge, and they’re made from neoprene which means they’re light and stretchy. They also feature a velcro closure to score them to each club so there’s no chance of losing any.

PGA Tour Iron Headcovers Specifications RRP : £19.99 Reasons to buy + Covers held well in place

These will certainly look after your clubs. These iron protectors are made from lightweight and hard-wearing rubber and they will cushion themselves against your clubs. And to ensure each club is kept neatly in its place and to prevent loss each cover has a red shaft clip which is attached securely to the club so there’s no excess movement. There are nine covers and they range from 3 to sand iron and they will fit even the most oversized irons.

Masters Deluxe Iron Headcovers Specifications RRP: £24.99 Reasons to buy + Well protected via a long zip neck

Not only are your clubheads protected but, with the long zip neck, so are you hotels. They feature a carbon-fibre effect finish and are more like your hybrid covers in their appearance. They range from your 4-iron to sand wedge and they are particularly durable.

Finger Ten Iron Headcovers Specifications RRP: £23.91/offers Reasons to buy + 10-piece set + Lots of colour options

One for the more patriotic British golfer. This 10-piece set has a variety of colours alongside the Union Jack and is soft yet durable and there’s plenty of protection for your clubs here. And, even if you’re carrying four wedges, they’ve got you (literally) covered.

Big Teeth Iron Headcovers Specifications RRP: £20.99/offers Reasons to buy + Really stylish

These stylish polyurethane leather covers feature an elastic closure so they will stay in place but can easily be put on and off. There is extra cover with the long neck design which is handy for when in transit and the logos are bold and, what is really cool, is that you can also get the loft of your wedges imprinted which is pretty unique.

Craftsman Iron Headcovers Specifications RRP: £36.45 Reasons to buy + So many options and colours + Left-handed options too

How cool are these? These crocodile-patterned polyurethane leather offering really are something else from Craftsman Golf. There are 11 pieces, so they’ve considered each of your wedges, and they’re suitable for both right and left-handed irons. There is a magnetic closure on both sides so they will stay in place as well as looking fantastic.

Masters HeadKase II Iron Headcovers Specifications RRP: £24.99 Reasons to buy + Cool embroidered numbering

These feature a deep grain leatherette finish so they look and feel great. They go from 4 to sand wedge, including fully embroidered numbering, and there is an elasticated neoprene so they ensure a snug fit and hold things in place.

AMRTA Iron Headcovers Specifications RRP: £8.99 Reasons to buy + Great value

There are 10 headcovers in this collection, it also has one for your gap or A wedge, and you have a choice of colours; blue-black, red-black, green-black and white-black so it can easily be co-ordinated with your bag. They’re light and easy to slip on and off and they will fit all styles and sizes of your irons.