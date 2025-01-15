More Adjustability And Forgiveness Promised By The New Titleist GT Hybrids

Five months after the release of the first Titleist GT drivers, the brand has extended the range by adding three hybrid models as well as a new GT1 driver and fairway wood. The GT metalwoods have been a huge success on major professional tours as well as in the amateur game and are widely considered some of the best drivers and best fairway woods on the market, so Titleist will be hoping the hybrids are as equally well received.

There have been some notable refinements made under the hood of these GT hybrids despite the fact Titleist has kept them looking aesthetically very similar to previous hybrid releases.

The new Titleist GT hybrid range (Image credit: Acushnet)

All three models have seen an increase in MOI to help create more stable clubheads. While all models feature a removable dual-weighting system, the GT1 has the ports placed towards the front and rear of the sole whereas the GT2 and GT3 models see these weights situated towards the heel and toe. The GT1 model has seen a 5 per cent increase in MOI over the TSR1 hybrid and the GT2 has seen a larger increase of 10 percent over its predecessor. The GT3 hybrid has seen the largest increase of 15 percent despite the fact the footprint being 6 per cent smaller.

“When we set out to improve our hybrid lineup, one of the first things we looked at in terms of our design goals was stability,” says Tom Bennett, Principal Product Manager, Titleist Metalwood R&D. “Hybrid forgiveness is particularly important because for most players, these are scoring clubs. Eliminating excessive distance drop-off is a huge benefit not just off the tee, but maybe even more so in approaching the green.”

The Titleist GT2 hybrid (Image credit: Acushnet)

As was the case with the popular TSR hybrid range, the new lineup consists of the GT1 hybrid, which is lighter in design offering extreme forgiveness and perfect for those seeking a high-launching ball flight. The GT1 also has a longer blade length compared to the previous model to help maintain ball speeds on off-center hits.

The GT2 hybrid (18-24°) is the middle child and is the model that boasts the highest MOI in the range. The head has two weight ports (11g and 5g as standard) on the sole, one placed towards the toe and the other towards the heel, offering golfers the chance to adjust the CG placement and dial in preferred ball flights. The GT2 hybrid has been refined in a way to give it a flatter leading edge that sits flush to the ground, similar to the GT2 fairway.

The two existing GT fairway wood models (Image credit: Future)

The GT3 hybrid is the most compact-looking head out of the three and is designed for those wanting control over shot-shaping and workability. The GT3 is slightly lower launching and spinning than the other two models despite improved perimeter weighting over the previous generation to provide more stability and forgiveness. Golfers have the option of three sole weight configurations - 3 and 15g, 5 and 11g or 7 and 9g - to really dial in trajectory.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Titleist GT1 family (Image credit: Acushnet)

Alongside the launch of the GT hybrids, Titleist is adding the GT1 driver and fairways to the existing GT2, GT3 and GT4 drivers. This driver follows the same principles displayed by the GT1 hybrid. It features a lightweight head to go alongside a lightweight shaft and grip to help slower swing speed players get more distance. The GT1 also features the lowest CG placement of any of the Titleist drivers so if you’re looking for more speed and a higher ball flight, this driver could be your answer.

The GT1 driver and fairway wood will feature the same Seamless Thermoform Crown made from Titleist’s Proprietary Matrix Polymer to provide a familiar sound and feel.

The Titleist GT1 family (Image credit: Acushnet)

All of the new Titleist GT hybrids and GT1 range will be available to purchase online and in golf stores from 21st February. The hybrids will come to retail at £299 with the GT1 driver and fairway woods will come in at £579 and £349 respectively.