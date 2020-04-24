There are lots of golf deals to be had despite the Coronavirus lockdown. Here are some of the best.

Best Golf Deals We Have Spotted Whilst In Lockdown

The Coronavirus pandemic may be keeping us all indoors and away from the golf course right now but that doesn't mean there aren't any deals to be had on golf clubs, equipment or clothing.

A lot of websites at the moment are offering free standard deliveries on all UK Orders, including websites like American Golf and Online Golf so they are definitely worth checking out.

We have listed some of the best deals below

Check out some of our favourite deals below

Calvin Klein Pique Colour Block Polo (SAVE £30)

Smart and slick with clean-cut styling we can guarantee Calvin Klein’s Colour Block polo will be your go-to golf shirt for the coming season. Get one now at £30 off!

Garmin Approach S20 GPS & CT10 Bundle (SAVE £40.99)

This Garmin watch features a high-resolution display and covers over 40,000 courses. Along with several other features it also comes with three Approach CT10 sensors to can help you track individual club performance.

BUY NOW (UK): Garmin Approach S20 GPS and CT10 Bundle from American Golf for £199 (SAVE £40.99)

Big Max Dri Lite Hybrid Stand Bag (15% OFF AT CHECKOUT)

Get 15% off this stand bag and also ALL Big Max products when you go to the checkout. This is a great deal if you are looking for a new stand or cart bag, a travel cover, a trolley or other accessories.

Honma TW747 460 Driver (SAVE £160)

Honma clubs are a by-word for quality thanks to master craftsmen that meticulously manufacturer their products. The 747 460 is no exception and has a bag saving at the moment of £160.

BUY NOW (UK): Honma TW747 460 Driver from American Golf for £399 (SAVE £160)

Garmin Approach G30 GPS (SAVE £90)

We think this compact unit will best suit those who want all the features of the leading GPS devices in a practical pocket sized unit.

Honma D1 12 Ball Pack (2 FOR £25)

High handicap golfers and those needing every bit of help to get more distance would be suited to using this ball.

Cobra Golf XL Stand Bag (SAVE £40)

Cobra`s XL stand bag is packed with features including a 7-way divider along with 5 zip pockets for secure storage.

BUY NOW (UK): Cobra Golf XL Stand Bag from American Golf for £89 (SAVE £40)

Shot Scope V2 (SAVE £100)

Shot Scope’s pioneering, innovative distance measuring device combines advanced GPS technology with its popular automatic performance tracking. At the moment you can get one and save £100!

BUY NOW (UK): ShotScope V2 from American for £125 (SAVE £100)

TaylorMade TP5/TP5x Balls (2 for £75)

The TP5 and TP5x balls from TaylorMade are put into play by some of the world's best players.

BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade TP5/TP5x balls from American Golf (2 for £75)

Benross Evolution R-Steel Irons (SAVE £190.99)

An iron that will appeal to a wide variety of players, you can get these Benross irons with a huge saving from Online Golf.

Ecco Golf S-Lite Shoes (SAVE £40.01)

This premium golf shoe has been constructed with innovative ultra-light materials to give you a better performance as you play.

Stuburt Polo Shirts and Shoes (3 for the price of 2 - mix and match)

You can mix and match on Stuburt polo shirts and shoes at American Golf.

BUY NOW (UK): Stuburt Polo shirts from American Golf (3 for the price of 2)

BUY NOW (UK): Stuburt shoes from American Golf (3 for the price of 2)

adidas Golf Tour 360 XT-SL Shoes (SAVE £40)

The adidas Tour360 XT shoes deliver an attractive blend of traditional golf shoe looks with a sporting edge.

Cobra King F7+ Black Driver (SAVE £140)

A slightly older Cobra driver, the F7+ Black can still deliver good performance and has a low price to make it an even more appealing prospect.

Stromberg Waterproof Trousers (2 for £90)

At the moment American Golf are offering two pairs of Stromberg waterproof trousers for £90. You can mix-and-match too.

BUY NOW (UK): Stromberg Waterproof Trousers from American Golf (2 for £90)

TaylorMade FlexTech Lite Stand Bag (SAVE £33)

Has a smooth release, collapsible base and five seam sealed waterproof pockets. Other features include an umbrella holder, towel ring and self adjusting strap system.

BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade FlexTech Lite stand bag from American Golf for £126 (SAVE £33)

Under Armour Storm Playoff Jacket (SAVE £26.01)

This high performance layer, has a 4-way stretch construction for increased mobility.

BUY NOW (UK): Under Armour Storm Playoff Jacket from Online Golf for £38.99 (SAVE £26.01)

TaylorMade Redline Putters

With the new Redline putters, TaylorMade have looked to create a putter with a high contrast alignment on the club head.

BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Redline putters from American Golf for £89

Honma TW747P Irons (SAVE £390)

The target player is the improving golfer still looking for help from an iron that doesn't look too oversized.

BUY NOW (UK): Honma TW747P irons from American Golf for £579 (SAVE £390)

Stromberg Pro Stretch Trousers (2 for £60)

Like the waterproof trousers above you can also get Stromberg's Pro Stretch trousers two for £60 deal too.

BUY NOW (UK): Stromberg Pro Stretch Trousers from American Golf (2 for £60)

TaylorMade Spider ARC Red Putter (SAVE £100)

A putter with a high MOI, the Spider ARC is excellent for those who struggle on strike and want a strong alignment aid. You can also get a dozen of Srixon AD333 balls with the purchase too.

BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Spider ARC Red putter from American Golf for £135 (SAVE £134)

PRACTICE AT HOME

PGA Tour Indoor and Outdoor Putting Mat

Work on your putting at home with this putting mat which comes with a free alignment tool.

BUY NOW (UK): PGA Tour Indoor and Outdoor Putting Mat from American Golf for £29.99

Brand Fusion Tour Alignment Sticks

These sticks will help you with your alignment in a simple way and cheap price.

BUY NOW (UK): Brand Fusion Tour Alignment Sticks from American Golf for £9.99

