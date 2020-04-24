Best Golf Deals We Have Spotted Whilst In Lockdown

The Coronavirus pandemic may be keeping us all indoors and away from the golf course right now but that doesn't mean there aren't any deals to be had on golf clubs, equipment or clothing.

A lot of websites at the moment are offering free standard deliveries on all UK Orders, including websites like American Golf and Online Golf so they are definitely worth checking out.

We have listed some of the best deals below – With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Check out some of our favourite deals below and for other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage

Calvin Klein Pique Colour Block Polo (SAVE £30)

Smart and slick with clean-cut styling we can guarantee Calvin Klein’s Colour Block polo will be your go-to golf shirt for the coming season. Get one now at £30 off!

Garmin Approach S20 GPS & CT10 Bundle (SAVE £40.99)

This Garmin watch features a high-resolution display and covers over 40,000 courses. Along with several other features it also comes with three Approach CT10 sensors to can help you track individual club performance.

Big Max Dri Lite Hybrid Stand Bag (15% OFF AT CHECKOUT)

Get 15% off this stand bag and also ALL Big Max products when you go to the checkout. This is a great deal if you are looking for a new stand or cart bag, a travel cover, a trolley or other accessories.

Honma TW747 460 Driver (SAVE £160)

Honma-TWorld747-460-driver-review

Honma clubs are a by-word for quality thanks to master craftsmen that meticulously manufacturer their products. The 747 460 is no exception and has a bag saving at the moment of £160.

Garmin Approach G30 GPS (SAVE £90)

We think this compact unit will best suit those who want all the features of the leading GPS devices in a practical pocket sized unit.

Honma D1 12 Ball Pack (2 FOR £25)

High handicap golfers and those needing every bit of help to get more distance would be suited to using this ball.

Cobra Golf XL Stand Bag (SAVE £40)

Cobra`s XL stand bag is packed with features including a 7-way divider along with 5 zip pockets for secure storage.

Shot Scope V2 (SAVE £100)

Shot Scope V2 Watch Revealed

Shot Scope’s pioneering, innovative distance measuring device combines advanced GPS technology with its popular automatic performance tracking. At the moment you can get one and save £100!

TaylorMade TP5/TP5x Balls (2 for £75)

2019-Taylormade-TP5-ball

The TP5 and TP5x balls from TaylorMade are put into play by some of the world's best players.

Benross Evolution R-Steel Irons (SAVE £190.99)

An iron that will appeal to a wide variety of players, you can get these Benross irons with a huge saving from Online Golf.

Ecco Golf S-Lite Shoes (SAVE £40.01)

ecco-s-lite-hero-web

This premium golf shoe has been constructed with innovative ultra-light materials to give you a better performance as you play.

Stuburt Polo Shirts and Shoes (3 for the price of 2 - mix and match)

You can mix and match on Stuburt polo shirts and shoes at American Golf.

adidas Golf Tour 360 XT-SL Shoes (SAVE £40)

The adidas Tour360 XT shoes deliver an attractive blend of traditional golf shoe looks with a sporting edge.

Cobra King F7+ Black Driver (SAVE £140)

A slightly older Cobra driver, the F7+ Black can still deliver good performance and has a low price to make it an even more appealing prospect.

Stromberg Waterproof Trousers (2 for £90)

At the moment American Golf are offering two pairs of Stromberg waterproof trousers for £90. You can mix-and-match too.

TaylorMade FlexTech Lite Stand Bag (SAVE £33)

Has a smooth release, collapsible base and five seam sealed waterproof pockets. Other features include an umbrella holder, towel ring and self adjusting strap system.

Under Armour Storm Playoff Jacket (SAVE £26.01)

This high performance layer, has a 4-way stretch construction for increased mobility.

TaylorMade Redline Putters

With the new Redline putters, TaylorMade have looked to create a putter with a high contrast alignment on the club head.

Honma TW747P Irons (SAVE £390)

The target player is the improving golfer still looking for help from an iron that doesn't look too oversized.

Stromberg Pro Stretch Trousers (2 for £60)

Like the waterproof trousers above you can also get Stromberg's Pro Stretch trousers two for £60 deal too.

TaylorMade Spider ARC Red Putter (SAVE £100)

A putter with a high MOI, the Spider ARC is excellent for those who struggle on strike and want a strong alignment aid. You can also get a dozen of Srixon AD333 balls with the purchase too.

PRACTICE AT HOME

PGA Tour Indoor and Outdoor Putting Mat

Work on your putting at home with this putting mat which comes with a free alignment tool.

Brand Fusion Tour Alignment Sticks 

These sticks will help you with your alignment in a simple way and cheap price.

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett

A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.

A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear and equipment content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 

Sam is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood: Nike Covert Tour 2.0 Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6



