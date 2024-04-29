Yuto Katsurgawa What's In The Bag?
We take a deeper look into the bag of the DP World Tour winner from Japan...
Yuto Katsuragawa continued Japan's exceptional run on the DP World Tour with a hugely impressive three-shot victory at the ISPS Handa Championship at Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course.
Katsuragawa took inspiration from Keita Nakajima's win at the most recent European Tour event - the Hero Indian Open - while Rikuya Hoshino lifted the Qatar Masters trophy back in February.
Katsuragawa became just the sixth Japanese winner ever on the European Tour after a stunning 63 on Sunday to seal victory. And that incredible fourth-round effort helped him pick up a first DP World Tour victory on just his fifth start.
As a result, he is now set to take up full DP World Tour membership and - like many of his peers - has long-term aspirations of making it onto the PGA Tour one day. Let's take a look at what is in his golf bag...
Driver
What Driver Does Yuto Katsuragawa Use?
Katsuragawa uses a 10 degree Titleist TSR2 driver, fitted with a Fujikura Ventus Blue 6-X shaft.
During testing, we were very impressed with the ball speed, the consistency of flight, and classic looks making it one of the best drivers on the market.
Fairway Woods
What Fairway Woods Does Yuto Katsuragawa Use?
A post shared by Sporting Insights (@sms_on_tour)
A photo posted by on
In his fairway woods, Katsuragawa uses two TaylorMade Qi10 models at 15 and 18 degrees of loft. This is the same fixed hosel model that both Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are using and we found it to be one of the best fairway woods of 2024 during testing. Easy to launch, with exceptional ball speed, it is little wonder that so many of the top players in the game are currently using this model.
He again has Fujikura Ventus Blue shafts in his fairway woods, using the 7-X in his 3-wood and 8-X in his 5-wood.
Irons
What Irons Does Yuto Katsuragawa Use?
Katsuragawa is using a heavily blended combo set for his irons and is trusting undoubtedly some of the best iron models in the game to do so. His 4-iron is a Srixon ZX5 MK II, which we loved the feel and visual of during testing, while the remainder of his bag is made up of a combination of Titleist T150 (5-iron) and T100 irons (6-PW).
Wedges
What Wedges Does Yuto Katsuragawa Use?
Katsuragawa again trusts Titleist with his short game requirements, selecting a blend of Vokey SM10 (50.10F and 58.04T) and 54.08M grind from the Vokey WedgeWorks lineup.
We were as impressed as ever with the SM10 lineup from Vokey, with the low launch and high spin profile a particular highlight and making them among the best wedges in the game.
Putter
What Putter Does Yuto Katsuragawa Use?
Yuto Katsuragawa was impressive on the greens in his recent victory and was using an older model Odyssey putter, the White Hot OG Rossie. This is a mallet style putter with the timeless Odyssey White Hot Insert.
Yuto Katsuragawa WITB: Full Specs
Driver: Titleist TSR2 10˚ with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6-X shaft
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 15˚ with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7-X shaft
5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 18˚ with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8-X shaft
Irons: Srixon ZX5 MkII (4), Titleist T150 (5), and Titleist T100 (6-PW)
Wedges: Vokey SM10 50.10F, Vokey WedgeWorks 54.08M, and Vokey SM10 58.04T
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX 43.25"
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: PXG Sugar Daddy 54 and 60 degree - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
-
-
