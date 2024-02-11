Rikuya Hoshino Becomes Fourth Japanese Player Ever To Win On The DP World Tour

Japan's Rikuya Hoshino secured his first DP World Tour title at the Qatar Masters on Sunday following a sensational display at Doha Golf Club.

The 27-year-old had come close to lifting silverware in December at the Australian Open - a success which would have automatically earned him a start at this summer's Open Championship at Royal Troon.

However, while he was beaten by LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann on that occasion, Hoshino would not be denied this time and managed a one-stroke victory over the inspired Ugo Coussaud courtesy of a 14-under total and a closing 68.

Like Hoshino, the Frenchman was bogey-free on the back nine and at one point shared the lead with Scott Jamieson after his six-under effort over the closing stretch. But Jamieson's superb performance was not enough to deny Hoshino a debut success in Europe following six previous victories on the Japanese Golf Tour.

Speaking in his native Japanese immediately after holing the winning putt, Hoshino said: “I'm honoured to win at this wonderful tournament. I was second at the last two Australian tournaments so I'm so happy to finally win."

The moment Rikuya Hoshino became the fourth Japanese player to win on the DP World Tour 🇯🇵 🏆

Heading into the par-5 18th with a two-shot lead over Cossaud, Hoshino stuck to the game plan which had garnered him a five on the hole in all three days prior - laying up with his second before sticking a wedge to within birdie range.

But after leaving his fourth stroke worryingly short and his French rival draining a birdie putt to move within one, Hoshino needed to roll in a nervy five-footer with a touch of right to left in it to claim the spoils.

He completed his task with the minimum of fuss and became just the fourth Japanese player to win a European Tour event - behind Isao Aoki, Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune - in the process.

Discussing his emotions on the last, Hoshino said: “Of course I was nervous, but I just tried to keep enjoying it. I was nervous all of the final round, especially the tee shot and the putt [on 18]. My heart was beating a lot.”