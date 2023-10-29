Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Leaderboard And Live Report: Jorge Campillo Holds Narrow Lead Heading Into Back Nine

Refresh

FINAL-GROUP FRUSTRATION On the mammoth par-five 10th, none of the three final-group members found the green with their third shots. MacIntyre's ball is on the stone wall up against the collar of grass 20 feet from the hole, while both Valimaki and Campillo face tricky pitch shots after watching their balls roll into a valley next to the green. The latter pair have left themselves with makeable birdie putts following a couple of solid chips, but MacIntyre is taking an age to decide what to do with his third. He really wants to chip from where he is, but it looks like the ball is wedged in between wall and grass. Eventually, the Scot opts to take a drop but misses with his birdie putt and has to make do with a par. I said the other two had chances of recording fours, but both watch on as their efforts slide right. Frustration for the final trio.

SMITH PILING ON THE PRESSURE A fourth birdie of the day - and third in the past seven - from Smith pushes him up to -15. It is possible to go pretty low today, with a few players on -6 during their final round. Smith will need to do that, and hope for a slip from Campillo, if he is to taste victory. But the Spaniard looks rock solid so far. Just completely in control.

CAMPILLO TWO AHEAD AT THE TURN The leader rolls a perfectly-weighted birdie putt just a shade right of the hole, but it's no matter as Valimaki cannot capitalise after his approach from the rough left him too much to do coming back. The Finn cleans up to ensure the gap remains two with nine to play.

ELVIRA GETTING HOT Nacho Elvira joins Jordan Smith in third via his second birdie in the past three holes. He has recovered from an early bogey to make the turn in 35. But it is his compatriot who they're all chasing. Campillo still has both par fives to come and already holds a two-shot advantage...

EAGLE CHANCES AROUND THE TURN Away from the leaders, Matt Wallace and Tapio Pulkkanen - requiring hot back-nines for the own agendas - have drilled long irons into the par-five 10th and both have eagle putts to come. Pulkkanen is trying to keep his card, while Wallace wants in on the top-table action. Both must make do with a birdie, however.

CAMPILLO PEGGED BACK Campillo makes the most of his friendly chance, confidently sending his ball into the cup from 15 feet to move up to -18. But Valimaki responds with a wonderful birdie of his own. MacIntyre is a touch too adventurous with his birdie effort, but he escapes with a par. Meanwhile, Jordan Smith takes over third on his own after narrowly missing with a long-range eagle putt. Back-to-back birdies for the Englishman.

FINAL THREE WITH BIRDIE LOOKS In the final group, Campillo, Valimaki, and MacIntyre all have chances of picking up a shot on the par-three eighth. Campillo may have the friendliest opportunity, though, with a firm wrap up the hill required on his relatively-straight putt. Valimaki is closer, but it's a much faster putt. MacIntyre didn't love his tee shot, but he also has an uphill putt from the fringe closest to the water.

ANOTHER HOLE TICKS BY FOR CHASERS With Campillo in for par on seven, can MacIntyre find a birdie? The answer is no, but only just. The lefty's putt is inches wide. However, a superb approach from Valimaki allows the closest chaser to move back within two via a birdie. The Spaniard leads by on two with 11 to play...

HILLIER IN THE DRINK New Zealander Daniel Hillier dunks his ball in the drink on the par-three eighth, and his putt from the fringe - following a drop - skates by. He's moving in the wrong direction - now at -11.

VALIMAKI LOSES GROUND AS SMITH GAINS Following a wayward approach that sailed to the far left side of the green, the Finn absolutely powers his first putt past the hole, and his return effort doesn't scare the hole either. Valimaki drops back to -14 while MacIntyre stays at -13 thanks to a par. Jorge Campillo is ahead by three now via a clutch par putt. Jordan Smith jumps up to a tie for third after a birdie at 9 which sees him out in 34.

MIXED FORTUNES FOR CHASING PACK Two players who began their respective holes on -12 - Scott Jamieson and Nacho Elvira - experience contrasting fortunes on the sixth. First, Jamieson sent a clumsy bunker shot over the back of the green before chipping close and escaping with a bogey courtesy of a long-range putt back up the hill. Moments later, Elvira drained a mid-range par putt to remain five behind Campillo in that seven-man cluster. Meanwhile, Joshua Grenville-Wood sinks a close-range eagle putt to join them on -12. It's as you were in the top three, with Campillo leading Valimaki (-15) and MacIntyre (-13).

CAMPILLO'S POWERS OF RECOVERY Campillo faced a tricky chip shot off the back of the fifth green after his approach dribbled through the hard surface and into the thicker rough, but despite the difficulty of the situation, he almost holed it! An aerial lob bounced softly just before the hole, but it lipped out and has left him a short-ish par putt to escape. He makes it, no problem, and everyone in the final group walks onto the sixth with a four.

CAMPILLO HOLDING FIRM It's been a very solid start from leader, Campillo, who has safely parred the second, third and fourth to stay at one-under for the round and 17-under for the tournament. He continues to lead by two shots from Valimaki, who does well to two-putt from 70-feet at the fourth. Elsewhere, on the course, MacIntyre is still one-over-par for his round and, in the groups in front, it's Jordan Smith who is now just one of the few players under-par for the day, with a birdie at the sixth putting him five back of Campillo. Smith is currently in a big log jam at 12-under-par.

LOW ROUNDS OUT THERE (Image credit: Getty Images) Despite scores being a minimum on Sunday, there is some space for players to go low during the final round. Currently, Eddie Pepperell and Wil Besseling are in possession of the lowest rounds of the day, with both -4 through 10 and six holes respectively.

PARS ALL ROUND The final group of Campillo, Valimaki and MacIntyre all par the par 4 second safely, with a lot of the top 10 seemingly struggling to begin the final round here in Qatar. Currently, half the top 10 are over-par for the opening few holes, with only Campillo, Matt Wallace and Daniel Hillier under-par. It's still early days though...