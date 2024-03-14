What Shoes Is Rory McIlroy Wearing At The Players Championship?
The Northern Irishman was spotted wearing some special edition shoes for the tournament but what are they? We explain all here.
Rory McIlroy was spotted wearing a special edition version of his Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 golf shoes at TPC Sawgrass this week. Part of the 'NRG' range of Nike shoes, the pair are finished in a white/metallic gold/metallic silver finish and are celebrating The Players Championship, often regarded as the 'fifth Major'.
This is not the first time Rory has shown up to this event with gold golf shoes, as he actually won the 2019 tournament wearing Nike shoes with a gold sole. Obviously he will be hoping for the same result this week!
<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Fnike-air-zoom-victory-tour-3-nrg-golf-shoes-white-metallic-gold-metallic-silver" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" target="_blank">Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG
Buy for $209.99
The great thing about Nike special edition shoes is that we can all buy them, and the price is the same as the standard color options too. You just need to act fast though as these never stick around for long.
McIlroy has regularly worn special edition versions of his golf shoe because nike releases cool, unique colors at each Major and then Ryder Cups. For example he wore a Beatles style homage at the Open in 2023 and then at the 2023 Ryder Cup he wore his shoe finishes in yellow and blue accents.
As mentioned these shoes are often always available to buy and they definitely always stand out, but the 2024 Players Championship version has to be the best finish yet. In fact when I saw them I immediately sent a picture to other members of the Golf Monthly team and we all agreed how cool they are. That almost never happens given our different tastes!
- Read our full Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoe Review
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
I actually tested the standard shoes back in June 2023 and I cannot stress enough how much I like them. Performance is not just cosmetic, despite them also being one of the best looking golf shoes on the market. No, they are arguably the best golf shoes money can buy right now.
I loved the comfort thanks to the extra thickness of padding around the ankle, and the internal strap on the inside of the shoe contours to your feet. The Zoom Air unit gave a nice feel, as did the foam throughout the shoe which almost gave a bouncy sensation when walking. I almost felt like McIlroy when he is playing well!
As I expected, the grip and stability of the shoes was top-notch as well and it is also 100% waterproof which is an absolute must for me. Admittedly the shoes do come with a price tag at the top end of the spectrum, but I think the performance is worth it, especially when you can get a special edition design like the one above!
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer
