Spotted: Phil Mickelson's Masters Shoes Are Custom-Made And I Need To Get A Pair
Mickelson was spotted with custom Nike golf shoes at The Masters, and they might be the coolest thing I've seen this week.
Jason Day may be wearing silver Payntr shoes, all the Nike athletes have the 'Pink Bloom' special shoes, but Phil Mickelson is not to be outdone on Masters week. Showing up to Augusta National, Mickelson has been spotted wearing custom Nike Jordan shoes which are very, very cool indeed. During a practice round the American had a pair of Jordan 1 Low shoes with custom colors, graphics and artwork, created by a man called James DeVos. He seems to make a lot of custom shoes and the detailing on Mickelson's pair is worth a closer look on the imagery below.
A post shared by James deVos (@jamesdevos)
A photo posted by on
The flowers around the swoosh stand out of course and are very 'Augusta' but I also like the homage to Mickelson's three victories at The Masters, his logo along with the tournament logo, and there is even a shout out to his LIV Golf team, the Hy Flyers as well.
Additionally, it appears Mickelson will wear another custom shoe during tournament rounds as well. Another shoe designer on Instagram, someone called Freemen Lewis, shared the below pictures which I must say might be even cooler than the above shoe. He said of the shoe;
'For the 89th @themasters tournament I had the privilege of making @philmickelson a pair of custom off-whites. This project was a lot fun, the goal was to create a shoe that could match a few looks from his kits made by @primogolfapparel.'
A post shared by Freemen Lewis (@snkrsupply801)
A photo posted by on
Once again there are a number of nice touches here. For a start I love the off-white finish, and the raised Nike swoosh, whilst the stitched green label on the tongue pays homage to his three wins in 2004, 2006 and 2010. The word attack on the laces pretty much sums up Mickelson's golf philosophy as well. I am yet to confirm which days he will wear these shoes, but it does appear on Thursday he has instead opted for a black version of the 1 Low's.
Now I should admit we may not have got our hands on these awesome custom Jordan golf shoes but we have actually tested the Jordan 1 Low so despite the aesthetics here, the performance of the shoe is also very good.
Over recent years, the brand has been leaning more toward street-style sneakers and the Air Jordan Low 1 G is one of the finest examples of sneaker culture transitioning into golf shoes. I have gone into how it tested more below, and it is awesome how many colors there are to choose from in this shoe, from the all white picture here, to the images below which have a bit more color to them.
Read our full Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoe Review
The Jordan 1 Low is a spikeless shoe so first up I should admit that if you play in really wet conditions, then there will be better spiked shoes for grip and stability. However it did give good grip in damp conditions. But the main star of the show in these shoes was comfort. Both myself and shoe expert Dan Parker, who both have a pair of these shoes, love the seamless ability to go from the 18th hole to off the course from a comfort perspective and aesthetically.
Dan summed up the review as such;
"Despite the lack of medial support throughout the swing, I was impressed with how comfortable they were to walk in. Ultimately, these shoes exist to look really good on - and off - the golf course with the comfort I had while walking was an added bonus. With that in mind, these are brilliant casual spikeless golf shoes that I have thoroughly enjoyed wearing and will continue to do so for a long time to come."
For more golf shoe inspiration, check out our guides on the most comfortable golf shoes, or the best Nike golf shoes too.
Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
