The Unique Reason Why Viktor Hovland Switched Back To Nike Golf Shoes
Norwegian Viktor Hovland is starting to find form again after a disappointing 2024 and could his change of golf shoes be a small reason why?
Norwegian Viktor Hovland has begun finding his feet again this year after a disappointing 2024 campaign. He failed to win for the first time in his career across a single season last year and carded a career-low in top 10s.
Since his first win of the season at the Valspar Championship, Hovland seems to be getting back closer to his best.
The Ryder Cup star is yet to miss a cut since his win in Florida, something he failed to do in four of the six tournaments he played in previous to lifting the trophy at Innisbrook.
Earlier this year, in an interview with Espen Blaker of Eurosport, the 2023 FedEx Cup champion revealed he switched the make of his footwear - and for a very interesting reason.
He said, "I’ve gone back to some old Nike shoes. I feel I can read the slopes of the greens better with my feet.
"They are so light, and actually a bit unstable, compared to the Puma shoes I’ve been using for a while now.
“These are the ones I’ve played with for much of my career, so I’m very familiar with them. I feel like I read the greens much better, which makes me much more comfortable with the ball.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The shoes in question are the Nike Roshe Golf shoes, which he has worn for the majority of his career barring a spell with Puma Golf.
Helping him with his AimPoint technique when reading the greens, this change seemed to have ended to an exclusive shoe-only deal he signed with Puma only last year in April.
The change of footwear may or may not be helping, but it was certainly a big decision to make on his way back to the top of the game.
What Is AimPoint?
AimPoint Express is a way of predicting where to aim when putting. There's a lot of optical illusions on putting greens, and from testing thousands and thousands of golfers of varying abilities, people see about 50 percent of the correct aim line.
So, if we were to do an aim test with a subsection of golfers, and there's two-foot of break, they'd all be happy aiming at about one-foot. Visually, everyone under-reads putts by around 50 percent. So, AimPoint enables players to quickly learn where to aim by feeling slopes.
The ball breaks differently across different values of slopes, so we teach people to measure that and then use it to read a putt. So, simply, it's a system of knowing where to aim.
Read more: What Is AimPoint In Golf And How Does It Work? Find Out If Switching Could Make You A Better Putter...
Euan has just finished a BA Sports Journalism degree at the University of Brighton and is currently working with the news team at Golf Monthly. He would love a career in Golf and is looking to expand his journalistic skills while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as reporting on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at racecourses such as Goodwood and Kempton Park.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
From 'Get Off His Back' To 'He’s Showing His True Colors' - What Golf Fans Are Saying About Rory McIlroy's Recent Comments To The Media
Rory McIlroy opened up about why he's been skipping media after Saturday's third round at Oakmont - and golf fans had a lot to say
-
What Are Adam Scott's Career Earnings?
The 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott has been a household name on the PGA Tour since gaining his card in 2003, so how much money has he made?
-
From 'Get Off His Back' To 'He’s Showing His True Colors' - What Golf Fans Are Saying About Rory McIlroy's Recent Comments To The Media
Rory McIlroy opened up about why he's been skipping media after Saturday's third round at Oakmont - and golf fans had a lot to say
-
What Are Adam Scott's Career Earnings?
The 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott has been a household name on the PGA Tour since gaining his card in 2003, so how much money has he made?
-
LIV Golf Carlos Ortiz Said He ‘Deserved’ To Be At US Open… A Year On And He’s Contending To Win It
A year ago, Carlos Ortiz claimed he warranted a place in the US Open field - now, he's in the mix to take the title at Oakmont
-
‘I Knew That Could Have Been One Of The Negatives’ - Marc Leishman On Missing Majors After Joining LIV Golf
The Australian insists he has no regrets about joining LIV Golf, despite the US Open being his first Major appearance since 2022
-
What Is Going On With Rory McIlroy?
The World No.2 discussed why he has been skipping media more frequently as of late after his 74 on Saturday at Oakmont
-
The Best Bits From Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller’s US Open Press Conference
The two legends were at Oakmont for the third round of the US Open, where they spoke to the media on a range of topics
-
4 Players Making Their Ryder Cup Cases Even Stronger At The 2025 US Open
The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black will soon be upon us, and there are a few players making a strong case for selection at the 2025 US Open
-
Ben Griffin Could Become The First Major Winner Using This Brand In Over 30 Years
No golfer has won a Major Championship with a Maxfli golf ball since 1993. A Ben Griffin victory would change that this weekend...