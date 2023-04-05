What Is Cameron Young's Net Worth?

A rising star in the world of golf, Cameron Young (opens in new tab) may still be looking for his first PGA Tour victory but he is still becoming a big name in the sport thanks to his consistent high-level play. But how much is he worth? We have taken a look below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is tricky to estimate a specific number for Young's net worth at the moment, with reports varying between 5 and $17 million. We would guess the number is closer to the former than the latter.

On the PGA Tour he has played less than 50 events and yet has still managed to earn nearly $10 million, and this is without a win!

His rise up the rankings culminated during the 2021-22 PGA Tour season in which he played 25 events and made 18 cuts. In those 18 he finished as a runner-up five times in some huge events like The Genesis Invitational, Wells Fargo Championship, and Open Championship. He also came in a tie for 3rd in the 2021 PGA Championship as well. Overall across the entire season he earned $6.5 million.

Interestingly Young was a player linked with LIV Golf in 2022 but we are not sure if a figure was offered to him or how much that was. Regardless, Young said he was committed to the PGA Tour. Speaking in August 2022 he said; “With some of those changes coming, that’s what really helped me decide to stay and pursue those goals that I have for myself, like making the Presidents Cup team or Ryder Cup team and winning a major, when all of that is just uncertain if you go," he said. "It’s a tough place for me because I’m very young. There’s a lot of factors to it.”

Young also added: "I mean, frankly, I have decided to stay. So, I don’t know, it’s a really difficult situation, because it’s not really anything anyone wanted to happen. I think it wasn’t meant to be this hostile between the two.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Young has a long list of sponsors at the moment. For a start he uses a full bag of Titleist clubs (opens in new tab), including Vokey wedges and a Scotty Cameron putter. He then uses FootJoy golf shoes and wears Peter Millar apparel.

On his apparel are a wide range of companies as well. At the start of 2023, iCapital, global fintech platform, announced a four-year brand ambassador partnership with Young. He also signed with Cisco at the start of 2023 as well, joining players like Viktor Hovland, the Korda sisters and Danielle Kang as a brand ambassador.

His other partnerships include Mutual of Omaha, RBC and Mastercard. Additionally Young always has an MLB patch on his clothing as well. This is a rare thing to see and Young explained why in a No Laying Up podcast (opens in new tab) in 2023.

“So it started — the commissioner of baseball, Rob Manfred, is a member at Sleepy Hollow (where Young grew up),” Young said. “My parents have known them for 20 years; they’re great people. When I first turned pro they took us to dinner, and afterward Rob leaned in and said, ‘Would you wear the MLB patch?’ And at the time I had just gotten [PGA Tour Canada] status or it was just before I got Canada status, so I was nothing — no status anywhere, essentially. And so I said ‘absolutely, I’d love to,’ and they’ve been there ever since and they’ve been an awesome partner.”

