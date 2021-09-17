What exactly is the young American's net worth? We take a look.

What Is Scottie Scheffler’s Net Worth?

Scottie Scheffler’s net worth has been estimated recently at around $4 million.

Scheffler has yet to win on the PGA Tour. Despite this, he achieved a world ranking high of 17th position in July 2021 just after he had come third in The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

His two professional victories have both come on the Korn Ferry Tour. In January 2019 he won the Evans Scholars Invitational which earned him $99,000.

Then in the August of that year he won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship by two strokes. This earned him a $180,000 share of the $1 million prize fund.

On the PGA Tour he has come very close to victory on a number of occasions – three times he has come third and he has also come second once.

That runners up spot was in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in 2021 at at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

He lost the final 2&1 to Billy Horschel. The runners up cheque was worth $1,150,000. The winner’s cheque was worth $1,820,000

His path to the final had involved, in the knock out stages, beating Ian Poulter 5&4, Jon Rahm 3&1 and Matt Kuchar 2&1.

The 2020-21 season has been the most lucrative of Scottie Scheffler’s career. In it he has won $4,505,589 so far. As well as his cheque from the WGC Match Play, he earned another large cheque for this third place at The Memorial Tournament – $641,700.

As far as sponsorships go Scheffler has a few, but interestingly he does not have any golf club equipment deals in place. Instead Scheffler uses a number of different brands in his set of clubs.

However Titleist sponsors him and he uses Titleist’s Pro V1 ball.

He also has a sponsorship deal with Nike which involves him wearing that company’s clothing and golf shoes.

Scheffler is also sponsored by Veritex Community Bank. The bank sponsors several American golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau.