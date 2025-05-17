The Former College Prospect Who's Contending At The PGA Championship With Tiger Woods' Former Caddie

Michael Thorbjornsen is one of the upcoming stars in golf and, after an incredible amateur and college career, the 23-year-old is currently shining at the PGA Championship.

Carding rounds of 68 and 70, the American is five-under, with Thorbjornsen in contention alongside an experienced caddie who has been on the bag for the likes of Tiger Woods.

Lance Bennett and Thorbjornsen during the second round of the PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking prior to the PGA Championship, Thorbjornsen spoke about his game, stating: "The start of the year wasn’t as solid, I was dealing with an illness, had a new caddie and I hadn’t played these courses before.

"I was due for some good results which I got. The game’s been feeling very good. The results will come.”

His caddie is none other than 22-year veteran Lance Bennett, who Thorbjornsen started working with in Mexico in 2025.

Not only has the bagman worked with Woods and Matt Kuchar, who Bennett claimed five wins alongside, but also Lorena Ochoa, Paula Creamer and Juli Inkster.

Bennett and Woods during The 152nd Open Championship in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that Thorbjornsen is set to make waves in the professional game. Not only did he secure a PGA Tour card via the PGA Tour University Accelerated program, but also won several highly regarded amateur events like the US Junior Amateur and Western Amateur.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Turning professional in 2024, the player-caddie pairing have nothing but praise for each other, with Thorbjornsen stating: "He's really good about noticing if I'm antsy, and he'll talk to me and not be afraid to share that. He tells me to take a deep breath, slow down for a minute."

Since working together, Thorbjornsen and Bennett have produced some fine results, including a tied runner-up finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, as well as a fourth-placed finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Karl Vilips.

Last working with Woods at The Open Championship in 2024, it means that the 15-time Major winner will, likely, have a new caddie when he tees it up in his next event.

Currently, Woods is still recovering from Achilles surgery in March 2025, with the American last teeing it up at the PNC Championship in December 2024. As of writing, it's unclear as to when he will return to competitive action.