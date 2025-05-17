The Former College Prospect Who's Contending At The PGA Championship With Tiger Woods' Former Caddie
Michael Thorbjornsen is in contention going into the weekend at Quail Hollow, with his veteran caddie, Lance Bennett, playing a big part in the strong showing
Michael Thorbjornsen is one of the upcoming stars in golf and, after an incredible amateur and college career, the 23-year-old is currently shining at the PGA Championship.
Carding rounds of 68 and 70, the American is five-under, with Thorbjornsen in contention alongside an experienced caddie who has been on the bag for the likes of Tiger Woods.
Speaking prior to the PGA Championship, Thorbjornsen spoke about his game, stating: "The start of the year wasn’t as solid, I was dealing with an illness, had a new caddie and I hadn’t played these courses before.
"I was due for some good results which I got. The game’s been feeling very good. The results will come.”
His caddie is none other than 22-year veteran Lance Bennett, who Thorbjornsen started working with in Mexico in 2025.
Not only has the bagman worked with Woods and Matt Kuchar, who Bennett claimed five wins alongside, but also Lorena Ochoa, Paula Creamer and Juli Inkster.
It's no secret that Thorbjornsen is set to make waves in the professional game. Not only did he secure a PGA Tour card via the PGA Tour University Accelerated program, but also won several highly regarded amateur events like the US Junior Amateur and Western Amateur.
Turning professional in 2024, the player-caddie pairing have nothing but praise for each other, with Thorbjornsen stating: "He's really good about noticing if I'm antsy, and he'll talk to me and not be afraid to share that. He tells me to take a deep breath, slow down for a minute."
Since working together, Thorbjornsen and Bennett have produced some fine results, including a tied runner-up finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, as well as a fourth-placed finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Karl Vilips.
Last working with Woods at The Open Championship in 2024, it means that the 15-time Major winner will, likely, have a new caddie when he tees it up in his next event.
Currently, Woods is still recovering from Achilles surgery in March 2025, with the American last teeing it up at the PNC Championship in December 2024. As of writing, it's unclear as to when he will return to competitive action.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
